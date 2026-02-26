England Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup: Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

England have already qualified for the semi-finals
Pakistan’s qualification hopes depend heavily on the outcome of this Super 8 clash
England lock horns with New Zealand in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash with contrasting stakes for both sides. England enter the contest high on confidence after sealing their semifinal berth following a thrilling win over Pakistan, powered by Harry Brook’s stunning century that confirmed their dominance in Group 2.
Meanwhile, New Zealand remain firmly in the qualification race after reshaping the standings with a commanding victory over Sri Lanka, keeping their knockout hopes alive heading into this must-win encounter.
The match also carries massive implications for Pakistan, whose semifinal hopes now hinge heavily on England’s result. Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 game but also require England to defeat New Zealand to open a pathway into the last four, potentially bringing Net Run Rate into play
England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
Cloudy but largely favourable conditions are expected for the England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Colombo. Forecasts suggest warm temperatures around 27–29°C with high humidity, while only brief passing showers are possible and rain interruptions remain unlikely. However, evening dew could influence the second innings and make bowling tougher under lights.
The R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest but gradually favour spinners as the match progresses. Early on, pacers can extract some movement, while the surface tends to slow down in the middle overs, making stroke-play challenging. Teams batting first have enjoyed better success here in the tournament, with the surface assisting spin and grip later in the game.
The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between England and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM.