England Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup: Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

England Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the streaming details, weather forecast and pitch report of the Super 8 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup: Where To Watch
England's captain Harry Brook, left, and Will Jacks celebrate during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England have already qualified for the semi-finals

  • Pakistan’s qualification hopes depend heavily on the outcome of this Super 8 clash

  • Check out live streaming and other details for the match

England lock horns with New Zealand in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash with contrasting stakes for both sides. England enter the contest high on confidence after sealing their semifinal berth following a thrilling win over Pakistan, powered by Harry Brook’s stunning century that confirmed their dominance in Group 2.

Meanwhile, New Zealand remain firmly in the qualification race after reshaping the standings with a commanding victory over Sri Lanka, keeping their knockout hopes alive heading into this must-win encounter.

The match also carries massive implications for Pakistan, whose semifinal hopes now hinge heavily on England’s result. Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 game but also require England to defeat New Zealand to open a pathway into the last four, potentially bringing Net Run Rate into play

England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

Cloudy but largely favourable conditions are expected for the England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Colombo. Forecasts suggest warm temperatures around 27–29°C with high humidity, while only brief passing showers are possible and rain interruptions remain unlikely. However, evening dew could influence the second innings and make bowling tougher under lights.

Related Content
Related Content

England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest but gradually favour spinners as the match progresses. Early on, pacers can extract some movement, while the surface tends to slow down in the middle overs, making stroke-play challenging. Teams batting first have enjoyed better success here in the tournament, with the surface assisting spin and grip later in the game.

England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between England and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma?

  2. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Aiden Markram Fifty Puts Proteas In Front

  3. Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

  4. IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases Amid State Elections - Report

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams 14-ball Half-Century In DY Patil T20 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  2. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. A Kuki Boy, A Meitei Role, A Historic Win: How Gugun Kipgen Became 'Boong'

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  2. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  3. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  4. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

  5. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 