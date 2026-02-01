Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast; What Happens If Match Gets Abandoned

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s begin with Pakistan Vs New Zealand clash
Colombo's weather remains the talking point
Hourly forecast suggests scattered thunderstorms across Colombo throughout the day
After an exciting end to the Group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the remaining teams are now gearing up for what is surely going to be a highly competitive Super 8s.
The second round of the tournament, before the last four stage, kicks-off with a meeting between Group A and D runner-ups New Zealand and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The weather across the two hosting cities in Sri Lanka has been a concern throughout and this automatically becomes one of the talking points in build-up to all the 6 matches taking place in the Lankan Island.
As for tomorrow, both New Zealand and Pakistan could be staring at a possible washout or a shortened contest. If the two teams are to win their opening Super 8 match today, then a strong start is very much required, whether batting or bowling in such conditions.
There is a fair chance of rain or a passing shower and according to Google Weather, the city of Colombo will experience scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Colombo
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM (27°C): Scattered thunderstorms with 60% rain probability.
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (26°C): Cloudy with intermittent showers with 55% rain probability.
8:00 PM to 11:00 PM (25°C): Light rain/Drizzle with 65% rain probability.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day
As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.
Pakistan and New Zealand will drop a crucial point out of 2 on offer every Super 8 game.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.
New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie.