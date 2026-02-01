Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast; What Happens If Match Gets Abandoned

The weather across the two hosting cities in Sri Lanka has been a concern throughout and this automatically becomes one of the talking points in build-up to all the 6 matches taking place in the Lankan Island

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Weather News
Pakistan's Usman Tariq is bowled out by India's Hardik Pandya during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s begin with Pakistan Vs New Zealand clash

  • Colombo's weather remains the talking point

  • Hourly forecast suggests scattered thunderstorms across Colombo throughout the day

After an exciting end to the Group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the remaining teams are now gearing up for what is surely going to be a highly competitive Super 8s.

The second round of the tournament, before the last four stage, kicks-off with a meeting between Group A and D runner-ups New Zealand and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The weather across the two hosting cities in Sri Lanka has been a concern throughout and this automatically becomes one of the talking points in build-up to all the 6 matches taking place in the Lankan Island.

As for tomorrow, both New Zealand and Pakistan could be staring at a possible washout or a shortened contest. If the two teams are to win their opening Super 8 match today, then a strong start is very much required, whether batting or bowling in such conditions.

There is a fair chance of rain or a passing shower and according to Google Weather, the city of Colombo will experience scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Colombo

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s
Colombo's expected weather conditions for PAK Vs NZ does not look favourable Photo: Google Weather
info_icon

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM (27°C): Scattered thunderstorms with 60% rain probability.

Related Content
Related Content

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (26°C): Cloudy with intermittent showers with 55% rain probability.

8:00 PM to 11:00 PM (25°C): Light rain/Drizzle with 65% rain probability.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day

As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.

Pakistan and New Zealand will drop a crucial point out of 2 on offer every Super 8 game.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast; What Happens If Match Gets Abandoned

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch The Super 8 Match? Check Head-To-Head Stats

  5. India Women Vs Australia Women Preview, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, Shafali Must Fire For Maiden Series Win Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

  2. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  3. Faridabad Factory Fire: Death Toll Climbs To 39

  4. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  5. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  3. Bad Karma: New Age Guru Under Epstein Saga Shadow

  4. Iran Declares US Bases 'Legitimate Targets' If America Attacks Over Nuclear Programme

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final