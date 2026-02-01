England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today

England lock horns with New Zealand in the Super 8 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Check the hourly weather right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today
England's Jofra Archer, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England meet New Zealand in the Super 8 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Colombo's weather expected to remain clear throughout

  • England have already qualified for the semi-finals

England take on New Zealand in a high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, though the pressure levels for the two sides couldn’t be more different.

England have already sealed a semifinal berth after wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, highlighted by Harry Brook’s match-winning century that confirmed their strong late-tournament momentum. However, concerns remain around Jos Buttler’s lean run and top-order consistency despite England winning 13 of their last 15 completed T20Is.

For New Zealand, this contest is effectively a knockout. After their opening Super 8 game against Pakistan was washed out, the Black Caps bounced back with a commanding 61-run victory over Sri Lanka, keeping qualification in their own hands.

Also Check: England Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup

A win guarantees them a semifinal spot, while defeat could leave them dependent on other results and Net Run Rate scenarios. With England testing combinations ahead of knockouts and New Zealand fighting for survival, Colombo is set for a tightly contested encounter.

England Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Colombo

Warm and humid conditions are expected during the England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Colombo. Temperatures will hover around 28-30°C through the evening, with cloud cover increasing after sunset. Forecasts indicate a slight chance of brief showers early in the match, but prolonged rain interruptions are unlikely. High humidity and evening dew could play a major role, especially for teams bowling second.

Related Content
Related Content

  • 6:30 PM (Toss): Around 29°C, mostly clear skies, humidity near 73%, rain chances below 3%.

  • 7:30 PM: Temperature drops to 28°C with clear conditions; minimal rain threat.

  • 8:30 PM: Pleasant evening at 27°C, light winds and no expected showers.

  • 9:30-10:30 PM: Mostly clear skies continue, humidity rises above 80%, dew likely to settle.

England Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day?

As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.

But as per the weather prediction, a full game 40-over game is on the cards.

England Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify After 72-Run Win Against Zimbabwe?

  2. England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  3. England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: India One Step Closer To Qualification As Abhishek Takes Off; Pakistan Nervously Look At NZ

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: How South Africa’s Victory Over West Indies Helps India’s Qualification Chances For Semi-Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  2. Congress Criticises Modi’s Knesset Speech, Cites Nehru’s 1947 Letter To Einstein On Israel

  3. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  4. Delhi-Shimla Police Standoff Ends After 24 Hours: Youth Congress Activists Head to Delhi

  5. Anil Ambani Appears Before ED For Second Questioning In RCOM Bank Fraud Case

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  3. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 