England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today

England meet New Zealand in the Super 8 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Colombo's weather expected to remain clear throughout
England have already qualified for the semi-finals
England take on New Zealand in a high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, though the pressure levels for the two sides couldn’t be more different.
England have already sealed a semifinal berth after wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, highlighted by Harry Brook’s match-winning century that confirmed their strong late-tournament momentum. However, concerns remain around Jos Buttler’s lean run and top-order consistency despite England winning 13 of their last 15 completed T20Is.
For New Zealand, this contest is effectively a knockout. After their opening Super 8 game against Pakistan was washed out, the Black Caps bounced back with a commanding 61-run victory over Sri Lanka, keeping qualification in their own hands.
A win guarantees them a semifinal spot, while defeat could leave them dependent on other results and Net Run Rate scenarios. With England testing combinations ahead of knockouts and New Zealand fighting for survival, Colombo is set for a tightly contested encounter.
England Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Colombo
Warm and humid conditions are expected during the England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Colombo. Temperatures will hover around 28-30°C through the evening, with cloud cover increasing after sunset. Forecasts indicate a slight chance of brief showers early in the match, but prolonged rain interruptions are unlikely. High humidity and evening dew could play a major role, especially for teams bowling second.
6:30 PM (Toss): Around 29°C, mostly clear skies, humidity near 73%, rain chances below 3%.
7:30 PM: Temperature drops to 28°C with clear conditions; minimal rain threat.
8:30 PM: Pleasant evening at 27°C, light winds and no expected showers.
9:30-10:30 PM: Mostly clear skies continue, humidity rises above 80%, dew likely to settle.
England Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day?
As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.
But as per the weather prediction, a full game 40-over game is on the cards.
England Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway