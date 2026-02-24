New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the streaming details, weather forecast and pitch report of the Super 8 clash at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips greets each other during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. AP Photo
  • Sri Lanka were thrashed by England by 51 runs in their first Super 8 match

  • New Zealand's first Super 8 match against Pakistan got washed out

  • There is high probability of rain in Colombo during New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka match

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to clash in a crucial Super 8 Group 2 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25, with both teams fighting to stay alive in the semifinal race.

The Black Caps enter the contest after their opening Super 8 fixture against Pakistan was washed out due to rain, leaving them with shared points and added pressure heading into this game.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are looking to recover after suffering a heavy defeat to England in their first Super 8 outing, making this a virtual must-win clash for both sides.

New Zealand will rely on their explosive top order featuring Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, while experienced campaigners like Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips are expected to anchor the middle overs on spin-friendly Colombo conditions.

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

Weather conditions for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo could play a significant role, with rain remaining a concern. Forecasts suggest warm and humid conditions with temperatures around 30-31°C, but scattered thunderstorms and passing showers are expected during the afternoon and evening, creating a moderate risk of interruptions. Cloud cover is also likely, meaning teams may have to deal with stop-start conditions, although a shortened contest remains possible if rain intervenes.

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch is expected to assist both batters and spinners in the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 clash. Batting conditions are good early on, but the surface tends to slow down as the match progresses, bringing spinners into play. A first-innings score around 170 could be competitive, with teams likely preferring to bat first.

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM.

