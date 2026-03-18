BJP Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Himachal CM Over Loan Claims

Summary of this article
BJP MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly submitted a breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Budget Session.
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged the CM gave contradictory figures in the House on loans raised and repayments made by the state government.
The BJP claimed the discrepancies amount to misleading the Assembly and accused the CM and his cabinet of making false statements.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Budget Session began on a turbulent note on Wednesday when the opposition BJP filed a "breach of privilege" notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging that he had misled the House by making false loan claims.
The House reconvened after 28 days to raucous shouting by the BJP MLAs, who marched toward the Speaker's chamber to hand over the notice under Rule 75.
Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of the opposition, told reporters that on August 26, 2025, the chief minister told the house that the government had borrowed Rs 26,830 crore, repaid Rs 8,253 crore, and set aside Rs 10,581 crore for loan repayment in 2025–2026.
According to him, the chief minister told the parliament on February 17 that his government had raised Rs 23,000 crore and paid back Rs 26,000 crore.
On February 18, Sukhu told the House, Thakur said, the government raised Rs 35,482 crore over the past three years and returned Rs 27,043 crore.
Thakur questioned how a loan of Rs 19,000 crore could be repaid when only Rs 10,581 crore was allocated for 2025–2026.
Later, in a statement, the BJP alleged that the chief minister and his cabinet ministers were lying in the House.