BJP Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Himachal CM Over Loan Claims

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Budget Session began on a turbulent note on Wednesday when the opposition BJP filed a "breach of privilege" notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging that he had misled the House by making false loan claims.



The House reconvened after 28 days to raucous shouting by the BJP MLAs, who marched toward the Speaker's chamber to hand over the notice under Rule 75.



Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of the opposition, told reporters that on August 26, 2025, the chief minister told the house that the government had borrowed Rs 26,830 crore, repaid Rs 8,253 crore, and set aside Rs 10,581 crore for loan repayment in 2025–2026.