BJP Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Himachal CM Over Loan Claims

Opposition accuses Chief Minister of misleading the Assembly with conflicting figures on loans raised and repaid.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BJP MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly submitted a breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Budget Session.

  • Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged the CM gave contradictory figures in the House on loans raised and repayments made by the state government.

  • The BJP claimed the discrepancies amount to misleading the Assembly and accused the CM and his cabinet of making false statements.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Budget Session began on a turbulent note on Wednesday when the opposition BJP filed a "breach of privilege" notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging that he had misled the House by making false loan claims.

The House reconvened after 28 days to raucous shouting by the BJP MLAs, who marched toward the Speaker's chamber to hand over the notice under Rule 75.

Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of the opposition, told reporters that on August 26, 2025, the chief minister told the house that the government had borrowed Rs 26,830 crore, repaid Rs 8,253 crore, and set aside Rs 10,581 crore for loan repayment in 2025–2026.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu - null
Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu takes On Centre Over RDG Cut, Cabinet To meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi

BY Ashwini Sharma

According to him, the chief minister told the parliament on February 17 that his government had raised Rs 23,000 crore and paid back Rs 26,000 crore.

On February 18, Sukhu told the House, Thakur said, the government raised Rs 35,482 crore over the past three years and returned Rs 27,043 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu - null
Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu takes On Centre Over RDG Cut, Cabinet To meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi

BY Ashwini Sharma

Thakur questioned how a loan of Rs 19,000 crore could be repaid when only Rs 10,581 crore was allocated for 2025–2026.

Later, in a statement, the BJP alleged that the chief minister and his cabinet ministers were lying in the House.

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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a state cabinet meeting, in Shimla. - IMAGO / ANI News
Hit Hard By RDG, Fiscal Crunch, Sukhu Lays Down Terms For Centre & States On Multi-Purpose Projects In Himachal
The development comes nearly two weeks after the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on February 18 passed a resolution to restore the Centre's Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state. - x.com/Nirmala Sitharaman
Himachal CM Sukhu Meets Sitharaman, Seeks Special Assistance For Himachal
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