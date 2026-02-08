Jai Ram Thakur Says Congress Govt Pushed Himachal Into Financial Crisis

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged the Congress government has pushed the state into a financial emergency.
He called CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s ‘Vyavasta Parivartan’ slogan hollow and blamed anti-people, anti-employee policies for growing dissatisfaction.
Thakur accused the CM of shifting blame to the Centre and the Union Budget instead of addressing the state’s own fiscal mismanagement.
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed on Sunday that the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh had forced the hill state into a financial emergency.
While visiting Kangra, the BJP leader held a number of meetings where party members voiced their concerns about the state's economic and political conditions.
He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's slogan of 'Vyavasta Parivartan' is a hollow model and his urge to shutting down and changing everything has put the state in a pity situation.
"Just last week, he (Sukhu) was claiming to make Himachal Pradesh the most prosperous state of the country, and now he is saying that the state's financial condition is weak," Thakur said.
Accusing the state government of making anti-people and anti-employees policies, the former chief minister said that there is widespread dissatisfaction among government employees due to the decisions of the state government.
"The state government is preparing to place the burden of its failures on the people of the state. On one hand, he was draining the state's exchequer by giving away cabinet ranks to his close aides, while on the other hand, the government is now planning to impose heavy taxes on the people to recover losses," Thakur charged.
He further said that Sukhu is trying to shift the blame of his own administrative failures on the Union Budget for FY 2026-27, and advised the CM to focus on preparing the state's budget instead of blaming the centre.