Jai Ram Thakur Says Congress Govt Pushed Himachal Into Financial Crisis

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed on Sunday that the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh had forced the hill state into a financial emergency.



While visiting Kangra, the BJP leader held a number of meetings where party members voiced their concerns about the state's economic and political conditions.



He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's slogan of 'Vyavasta Parivartan' is a hollow model and his urge to shutting down and changing everything has put the state in a pity situation.