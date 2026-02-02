Union Budget 2026: Social Sector Funding Shows Hardly Any Gains

“The social sector, which includes health, education, and social security, has long been underfunded. Over the past ten years, allocations for these sectors have largely stagnated or even declined in real terms,” said Dipa Sinha, development economist. She noted that this year’s budget continues that trend, with only marginal increases for health, education, social welfare pensions and ICDS. It is also concerning that, for several schemes, the Revised Estimates for 2025–26 are lower than the original Budget Estimates, indicating that even the funds initially allocated were not fully utilised.