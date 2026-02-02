Union Budget 2026: Social Sector Funding Shows Hardly Any Gains

The 2026–27 budget offers little relief for India’s social sectors, with only modest increases for health, education, and welfare.

Ashlin Mathew
Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Updated on:
Farmer in Bareli
Farmer in Bareli Photo: Vikram Sharma
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The 2026–27 budget shows only modest increases for key social sectors, with health, education, and welfare continuing to be underfunded.

  • Several 2025–26 allocations were not fully spent, as Revised Estimates fell below the original Budget Estimates.

  • Rural development, social welfare, and initiatives like Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 receive slight increases, but overall growth remains limited.

There is little to celebrate in this year’s budget, as allocations for key social sectors have barely improved. Health, education, and social welfare have long been underfunded. Over the past decade, allocations for these sectors have either stagnated or declined in real terms, and this year’s budget largely continues that trend. There are modest increases in the 2026–27 Budget Estimates, but the Revised Estimates for 2025–26 indicate that even the funds originally allocated were not fully utilised.

“Our third kartavya, aligned with our vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation,” said Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister.  

“The social sector, which includes health, education, and social security, has long been underfunded. Over the past ten years, allocations for these sectors have largely stagnated or even declined in real terms,” said Dipa Sinha, development economist. She noted that this year’s budget continues that trend, with only marginal increases for health, education, social welfare pensions and ICDS. It is also concerning that, for several schemes, the Revised Estimates for 2025–26 are lower than the original Budget Estimates, indicating that even the funds initially allocated were not fully utilised.

Related Content
Related Content

Education

The Education Ministry saw a modest increase in its allocation, from ₹1.28 lakh crore in FY 2025–26 to ₹1.39 lakh crore in the FY 2026–27 Budget Estimates.

For 2026–27, the net budget is projected at ₹83,562.26 crore, including ₹83,561.41 crore in revenue and ₹0.85 crore in capital expenditure. In 2024–25, the Ministry recorded a net budget of ₹65,159.25 crore, comprising ₹65,159.00 crore in revenue expenditure and ₹0.25 crore in capital expenditure. The revised estimates for 2025–26 rose to ₹78,572.10 crore, while the approved budget for the same year was slightly lower at ₹70,567.14 crore.

The 2026–27 net budget is projected at ₹55,727.22 crore, comprising ₹55,724.54 crore in revenue and ₹2.68 crore in capital expenditure, after adjusting for recoveries. The Department of Higher Education recorded a net expenditure of ₹45,576.52 crore in 2024–25. For 2025–26, the revised estimates increased to ₹50,077.95 crore, while the approved budget for the same year rose slightly to ₹51,381.67

Cancer Drugs, But HPV Vaccine Still Too Costly - Hindustan Times
Budget 2026: Customs Duty Cut On Cancer Drugs, But HPV Vaccine Still Too Costly

BY Pritha Vashisth

Health and Social Welfare

The finance minister announced initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, expand trauma care facilities and enhance social security coverage, including for gig and platform workers. Though the spending has slightly increased, there will be hardly any impact on public health measures, which is where government spending is required.

Health ministry’s allocation went up to ₹1.04 lakh crore for FY 2026–27 from ₹98,311 crore (BE 2025–26), while actual spending in the revised estimates was ₹94,625 crore. For 2026–27, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated ₹1,01,709.21 crore. In 2025–26, while the Budget had earmarked ₹95,957.87 crore, the Revised Estimate was lower at ₹92,925.86 crore, indicating that the full allocation was not spent.

For 2026–27, the allocation for the Ministry of Women and Child Development is ₹28,183.06 crore. In 2025–26, although the Budget had earmarked ₹26,889.69 crore, the Revised Estimate was lower at ₹24,373.91 crore,

For 2026–27, the allocation for Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 (under the Umbrella ICDS scheme, including Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyan, and the Scheme for Adolescent Girls) has been set at ₹23,100 crore. In 2025–26, although the Budget allocation was ₹21,960 crore, the Revised Estimate was lower at ₹20,949.47 crore, indicating that even the funds originally allocated were not fully spent.

Rural Development

Allocation for Rural Development saw a modest increase from ₹2.6 lakh crore to ₹2.73 lakh crore in FY 2026–27.

The Department of Rural Development recorded a net expenditure of ₹176,654.76 crore in 2024–25, comprising ₹176,650.78 crore in revenue expenditure and ₹3.98 crore in capital expenditure. For 2025–26, the revised estimates increased to ₹187,754.53 crore, with revenue expenditure of ₹187,750.29 crore and capital expenditure of ₹4.24 crore.

In the approved 2025–26 budget, the net allocation was marginally lower at ₹186,995.61 crore, including ₹186,991.37 crore under revenue and ₹4.24 crore under capital expenditure.

Expenditure on Social Welfare stood at ₹45,804 crore in the actuals for 2024–25. This allocation was increased to ₹60,052 crore in the 2025–26 Budget Estimates, but was subsequently only ₹50,053 crore was spent. For 2026–27, the Budget Estimates indicate a renewed increase in spending, with an allocation of ₹62,362 crore.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

  5. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes