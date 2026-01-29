Kerala Budget Raises Honorariums For Frontline Workers

Rs 14,500 crore allocated for social security pensions in the 2026–27 budget.
Rs 3,700 crore earmarked for the Chief Minister’s Stree Suraksha Scheme, alongside wage hikes for teachers and school cooking staff.
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday tabled the budget for the 2026–27 financial year, earmarking Rs 14,500 crore for social security pensions and announcing higher honorariums for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.
While presenting the sixth budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the Legislative Assembly, Balagopal said the monthly honorarium of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers would be increased by Rs 1,000, while Anganwadi helpers would receive an additional Rs 500 per month.
He also announced a Rs 1,000 monthly hike in the pay of pre-primary teachers and literacy mission motivators, along with a Rs 25 per day increase in the wages of school cooking staff.
The budget further allocated Rs 3,700 crore for the Chief Minister’s Stree Suraksha Scheme.