Budget 2026: Customs Duty Cut On Cancer Drugs, But HPV Vaccine Still Too Costly

Customs duty exempted on 17 key imported cancer drugs to cut treatment costs.
7 more rare diseases added for duty-free personal medicine imports.
Oncologists welcome relief but demand cheaper/subsidized HPV vaccines to prevent cervical cancer.
In the Union Budget 2026-27 presented today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government announced a significant step toward easing the financial strain on cancer patients by exempting basic customs duty on 17 essential cancer drugs and medicines. This move targets high-cost imported therapies, aiming to make advanced treatments more accessible and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for families battling the disease.
Sitharaman highlighted the patient-focused approach in her speech: "To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, I propose to exempt basic customs duty on 17 drugs or medicines." The exempted drugs include targeted therapies such as Ribociclib and Abemaciclib (for breast cancer), Talycabtagene autoleucel (a CAR-T cell therapy), Tremelimumab, Venetoclax, Ceritinib, Brigatinib, Darolutamide, Toripalimab, Serplulimab, Tislelizumab, Inotuzumab ozogamicin, Ponatinib, Ibrutinib, Dabrafenib, Trametinib, and Ipilimumab. These exemptions are expected to lower prices, with benefits intended to reach patients directly, especially those relying on imported options not manufactured domestically.
The budget also expanded support for rare diseases by adding seven more to the list eligible for duty-free personal imports of medicines and special medical foods, further aiding niche treatments.
While welcoming the treatment relief, oncologists from Maharashtra emphasize the importance of balancing curative measures with prevention, particularly for cervical cancer—one of the leading cancers among Indian women, largely preventable through HPV vaccination. Despite state-level initiatives in Maharashtra to roll out free HPV vaccines for girls aged 9–14 starting January 2026, the high private market costs (Cervavac at ₹1,400–₹4,000 per dose, Gardasil 9 often ₹7,000–₹10,000+) continue to limit broader access without full national subsidization.
Dr. Santosh Sidid, senior consultant and head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Noble Hospital, Pune, noted the preventive gap: "The HPV vaccine prevents the effects of HPV and HPV-related cancers and has been available in India for almost 17 years. Yet, lack of awareness and affordability play major roles in the high incidence of cervical cancer. While treatment relief is welcome, universal access to vaccination remains the biggest hurdle in eliminating cervical and related cancers."
Eexperts in Maharashtra highlight that while the customs duty waiver helps those already diagnosed, stronger preventive funding could drastically cut future cases. Dr. Sachin Trivedi, Director of Medical Oncology at HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, Mumbai, stressed broader challenges: "The major problem with cancer care in India is affordability. High costs, uneven availability, and spotty insurance coverage mean many patients cannot access timely therapies. Budget measures like duty exemptions are positive, but we need sustained focus on prevention, including subsidized vaccines, to reduce the overall burden."
Maharashtra doctors also point to ongoing state efforts, such as expanding free HPV vaccination drives, as complementary to central relief. However, they call for national-level GST exemptions or subsidies on vaccines to align prevention with treatment support