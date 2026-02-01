Budget 2026: Customs Duty Cut On Cancer Drugs, But HPV Vaccine Still Too Costly

Dr. Santosh Sidid, senior consultant and head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Noble Hospital, Pune, noted the preventive gap: "The HPV vaccine prevents the effects of HPV and HPV-related cancers and has been available in India for almost 17 years. Yet, lack of awareness and affordability play major roles in the high incidence of cervical cancer. While treatment relief is welcome, universal access to vaccination remains the biggest hurdle in eliminating cervical and related cancers."