Budget 2026: Electronics Stocks Jump As Budget Boosts Manufacturing Outlay To Rs 40,000 Crore

The Budget announced new high-tech tool rooms and highlighted strong growth in mobile manufacturing, iPhone exports and overall production value.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
budget
representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shares of key electronics manufacturing firms rose up to 6 per cent.

  • This happened after the proposed increase in budgetary support for the sector in 2026–27.

  • India has approved 10 semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects across six states.

Shares of electronic manufacturing companies climbed by as much as 6 per cent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed raising the outlay for electronics manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore in 2026–27.

Syrma SGS Technology surged 5.95 per cent to Rs 806.35, while Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd advanced 4.21 per cent to Rs 10,885. Kaynes Technology India gained 3.82 per cent to Rs 3,608.90 on the BSE.

PG Electroplast rose 2.59 per cent to Rs 561.75, DCX Systems added 2.06 per cent to Rs 180.95, and Cyient DLM edged up 1.04 per cent to Rs 379.70.

While presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27, Sitharaman said high-tech tool rooms would be set up at two locations to boost capital goods manufacturing.

Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and her team members outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi - | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Budget 2026: Sitharaman Tables 16th Finance Commission Report In Lok Sabha

BY Outlook News Desk

The announcement comes amid a strong government push to expand electronics manufacturing in India.

The mobile manufacturing segment has recorded nearly a 30-fold jump in production value, increasing from Rs 18,000 crore in FY15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in FY25.

Related Content
Related Content

iPhone exports from India touched Rs 2.03 lakh crore in 2025, almost double the Rs 1.1 lakh crore Apple exported in calendar year 2024.

Mobile phone production in the country is projected to reach around Rs 6.76 lakh crore by the end of the current financial year, including exports of over USD 30 billion, or about Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

As of August 2025, ten semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects had been approved across six states, involving cumulative investments of about Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

  5. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes