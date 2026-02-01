Budget 2026: Electronics Stocks Jump As Budget Boosts Manufacturing Outlay To Rs 40,000 Crore

Shares of key electronics manufacturing firms rose up to 6 per cent.
This happened after the proposed increase in budgetary support for the sector in 2026–27.
India has approved 10 semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects across six states.
Shares of electronic manufacturing companies climbed by as much as 6 per cent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed raising the outlay for electronics manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore in 2026–27.
Syrma SGS Technology surged 5.95 per cent to Rs 806.35, while Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd advanced 4.21 per cent to Rs 10,885. Kaynes Technology India gained 3.82 per cent to Rs 3,608.90 on the BSE.
PG Electroplast rose 2.59 per cent to Rs 561.75, DCX Systems added 2.06 per cent to Rs 180.95, and Cyient DLM edged up 1.04 per cent to Rs 379.70.
While presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27, Sitharaman said high-tech tool rooms would be set up at two locations to boost capital goods manufacturing.
The announcement comes amid a strong government push to expand electronics manufacturing in India.
The mobile manufacturing segment has recorded nearly a 30-fold jump in production value, increasing from Rs 18,000 crore in FY15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in FY25.
iPhone exports from India touched Rs 2.03 lakh crore in 2025, almost double the Rs 1.1 lakh crore Apple exported in calendar year 2024.
Mobile phone production in the country is projected to reach around Rs 6.76 lakh crore by the end of the current financial year, including exports of over USD 30 billion, or about Rs 2.7 lakh crore.
As of August 2025, ten semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects had been approved across six states, involving cumulative investments of about Rs 1.6 lakh crore.
(with PTI inputs)