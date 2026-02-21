AIIMS: Not in Robust Health

Sitting on the footpath not very far was Gajram from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. It was his seventh visit in two years, but for the first time, he did not get a place to stay, so he spread his torn bedsheet on the footpath. When asked what he was suffering from, he simply lifted his shirt and showed us a pouch where his bodily waste was accumulating. He then handed over a polythene bag, inside which he had kept all his medical files, reports and referral papers. The sheets of paper were filled with medical jargon uncomprehensible to Gajram, but he knew he needed to undergo two major surgeries so that his kidneys could be saved from complete failure. Mid-conversation, he starts sobbing, saying he does not have the strength to carry on. “The doctors back home keep referring me to AIIMS Delhi because of my complicated medical condition. It’s embarrassing for me to travel in buses or trains with this pouch, but there is no option.”