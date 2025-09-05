Yamuna Floods | Nearly 10,000 People Displaced, Delhi Neighbourhoods Submerged

Every monsoon, the Yamuna spills over its banks and this year nearly ten thousand families have again been forced to leave their homes. Entire clusters along the floodplains now lie under water, with people crowded into relief camps set up beneath metro stations and along roadside patches. Inside, basic rations, drinking water and temporary bedding are distributed, but daily life has come to a halt. Children are cut off from schools, workers from wages, and families from their routines. What remains is a cycle of loss and rebuilding, repeated each year as the river rises as the city tries to hold its breath.