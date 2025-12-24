After much ambitious struggle, Shoaib and Chandan decide to give up and take up jobs as migrant labourers in a cloth dyeing factory in Surat. COVID-19 strikes and for three months, both stay in their rented rooms, surviving and hoping the lockdown would lift up. But when nothing happens, they decide to board a truck with 100 people. During their journey Chandan falls sick wherein both are kicked out due to the fear of contacting the pandemic as they travel on foot, suffering from thirst and hunger, Chandan drops dead. His post-mortem report showed the reason behind his death was dehydration, not COVID-19.