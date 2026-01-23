Vishal Jethwa On Homebound Oscars Snub: “The Journey Itself Feels Extraordinary”

Homebound and India’s Oscar Journey

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The film explores the lives of two childhood friends who attempt to clear the national police examination. The final Oscar shortlist featured The Secret Agent from Brazil, It Was Just an Accident from France, Sentimental Value from Norway, Sirat from Spain and The Voice of Hind Rajab from Tunisia. India’s last nomination in this category came with Lagaan in 2001.