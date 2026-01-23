Vishal Jethwa On Homebound Oscars Snub: “The Journey Itself Feels Extraordinary”

Vishal Jethwa reacts humbly to Homebound Oscars shortlist exit.
Actor Vishal Jethwa has shared a measured and heartfelt response after Homebound failed to secure a final Oscar nomination, despite making it to the prestigious shortlist. The film was among the final 15 titles selected from 86 international entries, a milestone Jethwa says already holds immense personal meaning. His comments mark one of the most grounded reactions to the Homebound Oscars shortlist outcome.
Vishal Jethwa’s humble reaction to the Oscars moment
Speaking to IANS, Vishal Jethwa said, “While we didn’t make it to the final nominations, being shortlisted among the final 15 films from 86 entries itself has been deeply humbling for me. I come from a very modest, local space, where dreams often feel distant, so to see Homebound reach this far and represent India on a global platform already feels extraordinary.”
Reflecting on the experience, the actor added that the journey has reaffirmed his faith in honest storytelling. “Every step of this process has been a reminder of how far belief, perseverance and sincerity can take you,” he told IANS, underlining how the project reshaped his outlook on cinema.
He also expressed gratitude towards the film’s core team, saying, “I’m deeply grateful to Neeraj Ghaywan for his vision, to Karan Johar for believing in this film, and to my co-actors Ishaan and Janhvi for being such inspiring collaborators.” Jethwa concluded by saying he carries the experience forward with “pride and gratitude” as he looks ahead.
Homebound and India’s Oscar Journey
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The film explores the lives of two childhood friends who attempt to clear the national police examination. The final Oscar shortlist featured The Secret Agent from Brazil, It Was Just an Accident from France, Sentimental Value from Norway, Sirat from Spain and The Voice of Hind Rajab from Tunisia. India’s last nomination in this category came with Lagaan in 2001.