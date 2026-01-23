Vishal Jethwa On Homebound Oscars Snub: “The Journey Itself Feels Extraordinary”

Reacting to Homebound missing the final Oscar nominations, Vishal Jethwa calls the film’s journey deeply humbling, saying the Oscar shortlist recognition itself feels extraordinary for someone from a modest background.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound does not make the final cut for the Oscars 2026. Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vishal Jethwa reacts humbly to Homebound Oscars shortlist exit.

  • Homebound reached final 15 from 86 global entries.

  • Neeraj Ghaywan’s film strengthens India’s global cinema presence.

Actor Vishal Jethwa has shared a measured and heartfelt response after Homebound failed to secure a final Oscar nomination, despite making it to the prestigious shortlist. The film was among the final 15 titles selected from 86 international entries, a milestone Jethwa says already holds immense personal meaning. His comments mark one of the most grounded reactions to the Homebound Oscars shortlist outcome.

Vishal Jethwa’s humble reaction to the Oscars moment

Speaking to IANS, Vishal Jethwa said, “While we didn’t make it to the final nominations, being shortlisted among the final 15 films from 86 entries itself has been deeply humbling for me. I come from a very modest, local space, where dreams often feel distant, so to see Homebound reach this far and represent India on a global platform already feels extraordinary.”

Reflecting on the experience, the actor added that the journey has reaffirmed his faith in honest storytelling. “Every step of this process has been a reminder of how far belief, perseverance and sincerity can take you,” he told IANS, underlining how the project reshaped his outlook on cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor, Vishwal Jethwa, and Ishaan Khatter in Homebound. - IMDb
Homebound Misses Final Cut In Oscars 2026 Best International Feature Film Race

BY Aishani Biswas

He also expressed gratitude towards the film’s core team, saying, “I’m deeply grateful to Neeraj Ghaywan for his vision, to Karan Johar for believing in this film, and to my co-actors Ishaan and Janhvi for being such inspiring collaborators.” Jethwa concluded by saying he carries the experience forward with “pride and gratitude” as he looks ahead.

Related Content
Related Content
Rani Mukerji on missing out on the National Award for Black - Instagram/Yash Raj Films Talen
Rani Mukerji On Losing National Award For Black: It Broke My Parents' Hearts

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Homebound and India’s Oscar Journey

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The film explores the lives of two childhood friends who attempt to clear the national police examination. The final Oscar shortlist featured The Secret Agent from Brazil, It Was Just an Accident from France, Sentimental Value from Norway, Sirat from Spain and The Voice of Hind Rajab from Tunisia. India’s last nomination in this category came with Lagaan in 2001.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes 5th, Sudip Scores Maiden Double Ton; Gill Departs Cheaply

  2. Bangladesh U19 Vs USA U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Adnit Jhamb Plays Crucial Knock | USA 163/7 (45)

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

  5. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Zverev Vs Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: German Star Takes 2-1 Lead After Clinching Third Set

  2. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins From Two Sets Down Against Marozsan; Paolini Crashes Out

  3. Gauff Vs Baptiste Highlights, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Fights Back A Set Down To Win On Margaret Court Arena

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  5. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  2. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  3. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  5. Day In Pics: January 22, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

  3. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  4. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  5. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way