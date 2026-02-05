Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

Washington Post laid off one-third of staff on Feb 4, 2026, shutting sports section, foreign bureaus and books coverage. Shashi Tharoor's son Ishaan Tharoor, WorldView columnist, called it 'heartbreaking' after 12 years at the paper

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Washington Post layoffs, Ishaan Tharoor laid off, Shashi Tharoor son
The rumours of layoffs had circulated for weeks, particularly after sports reporters expecting to cover the Winter Olympics in Italy were told they would not travel. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Washington Post laid off one-third of its staff on February 4, 2026, closing sports section, several foreign bureaus and books coverage.

  • Ishaan Tharoor, son of Shashi Tharoor and WorldView columnist, was laid off after nearly 12 years and described the day as “heartbroken” and “a bad day.”

  • Cuts follow subscriber losses tied to Jeff Bezos decisions, including no 2024 election endorsement and opinion page shifts; editor called them painful but necessary.

The Washington Post laid off one-third of its staff on Wednesday, eliminating its sports section, several foreign bureaus, and books coverage in a major restructuring that has drawn sombre reactions from affected employees, including Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The cuts affected virtually every department in the newsroom and represented a significant reduction in the newspaper's international and specialised reporting capacity.

Ishaan Tharoor, a senior international affairs columnist who launched the WorldView column in 2017 to help readers understand global affairs and America's role in them, posted on X that he had been laid off along with most of the international staff and many other colleagues.

"I have been laid off today from the @washingtonpost, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I'm heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally--editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It’s been an honour to work with them," he wrote.

Related Content
Related Content

He added that launching the WorldView column had been an honour and thanked the half a million loyal subscribers who followed his work.

In a separate post, Mr. Tharoor described the day as “A bad day,” and shared a picture of an empty newsroom.

The rumours of layoffs had circulated for weeks, particularly after sports reporters expecting to cover the Winter Olympics in Italy were told they would not travel. The scale of the cuts, however, surprised many when announced.

Executive editor Matt Murray described the changes as painful but necessary to strengthen the outlet's position amid shifts in technology and user habits. “We can’t be everything to everyone,” he said in a note to staff.

The newspaper has faced subscriber losses, linked in part to decisions under owner Jeff Bezos, including the withdrawal of an endorsement for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election against Donald Trump and a shift toward more conservative positions on liberal opinion pages.

The layoffs have been described as one of the most sweeping purges at the publication, impacting its legacy as a major news organisation.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 WC Warmup Match: OMA On Course To Chase Down 188 Against Chevrons

  3. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  2. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  2. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Following Release Of Latest Epstein Files

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y