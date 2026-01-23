Tharoor Skips Kerala Poll Meet Amid Congress Snub Row

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is set to skip a strategy meeting of the party for the upcoming Kerala polls on Friday as he is upset over Rahul Gandhi not properly acknowledging his presence at a recent event and repeated attempts by state leaders to "sideline" him, sources said on Friday.



They claimed that although a number of things had contributed to his dissatisfaction with the treatment he received, Gandhi's failure to recognise him at the "Maha Panchayath," which was held in Kochi on January 19 to celebrate local body vote winners, was the turning point.