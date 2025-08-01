Shashi Tharoor Disagrees With Rahul Gandhi Over Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remarks

According to ANI, Tharoor, regarding the 25 per cent tariff Trump announced, said, “It's a very serious matter for us... 25, plus an unspecified penalty for our buying oil and gas from Russia, it could take it up to 35-45... There's even talk of a 100 per cent penalty, which will destroy our trade with America... The trade negotiations are underway, and there is a possibility that it may come down. If it doesn't, it will damage our exports, because America is a very big market for us.”