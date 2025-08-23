Day In Pics: August 23, 2025

In this file photo, security personnel with the whistleblower, in mask, near a site of an alleged burial related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, at Dharmasthala, in Dakshina Kannada district. The complainant who had alleged there were multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT formed to investigate these charges, official sources said.