Day In Pics: August 23, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 23, 2025

JK govt begins process of taking over 215 schools linked to banned JeI
JK govt to take over management of 215 schools run by banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Falah-e-Aam Trust | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Children at a school run by Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), at Soura, in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the take over of 215 schools which were run by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), to safeguard the future of the students enrolled in them.

2/13
Stray dogs in Delhi
Stray dogs in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Stray dogs roam at Lodhi Garden, in New Delhi.

3/13
Aftermath of heavy rains in Chamoli
Weather: Aftermath of heavy rains in Chamoli | Photo; @uttarakhandcops/X via PTI

In this image posted, police personnel and others during a search and rescue operation at an affected area after heavy rainfall, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

4/13
Bharatiya Antriksh Stations first look unveiled
Bharatiya Antriksh Station's first look unveiled | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Group Captain Ajith Krishnan with others during the unveiling of first look of the ‘Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS)’ on the occasion of the ‘National Space Day’, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

5/13
Flood relief camps in Delhi
Flood relief camps in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Flood relief camps being set up by the District Magistrate East, at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi.

6/13
Ahmedabad students murder: Parents protest
Ahmedabad student's murder: Parents protest | Photo: PTI

Parents of Seventh Day Adventist School students hold placards during a protest after a class 10 student of the school was recently stabbed to death allegedly by his junior after a minor scuffle, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

7/13
Waterlogging after heavy rains in Ranchi
Weather: Waterlogging after heavy rains in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

A bus at a waterlogged garage after heavy rainfall, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

8/13
Gangster Mayank Singh brought back to Ranchi following extradition from Azerbaijan
Gangster Mayank Singh brought back to Ranchi following extradition from Azerbaijan | Photo: PTI

Gangster Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena, in white, being brought by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) following his extradition from Azerbaijan, at the Birsa Munda Airport , in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

9/13
Dharmasthala case: SIT arrests complainant who alleged murders, rapes, burials
Dharmasthala case: SIT arrests complainant who alleged murders, rapes, burials | Photo: PTI

In this file photo, security personnel with the whistleblower, in mask, near a site of an alleged burial related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, at Dharmasthala, in Dakshina Kannada district. The complainant who had alleged there were multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT formed to investigate these charges, official sources said.

10/13
Congress protest against privatization of Malvani Township School in Mumbai
Congress protest against privatization of Malvani Township School in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

People gather to protest against the privatization of Malvani Township School, in Mumbai.

11/13
CBI raids Anil Ambanis residence
CBI raids Anil Ambani's residence | Photo: PTI

Industrialist Anil Ambani's residence 'Sea Wind' at Cuffe Parade, in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Ambani's residence in connection with a bank fraud case on Saturday.

12/13
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Chamoli
Weather: Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Chamoli | Photo: PTI

Army personnel during a rescue operation at an affected area after heavy rainfall, at Tharali, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

13/13
INTUC Seva dal protest in Kolkata
INTUC Seva dal protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Seva Dal activists hold symbolic locks and keys during a protest against the state government’s education policy, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

