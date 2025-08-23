Day In Pics: August 23, 2025

Children at a school run by Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), at Soura, in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the take over of 215 schools which were run by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), to safeguard the future of the students enrolled in them.
Stray dogs roam at Lodhi Garden, in New Delhi.
In this image posted, police personnel and others during a search and rescue operation at an affected area after heavy rainfall, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Group Captain Ajith Krishnan with others during the unveiling of first look of the ‘Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS)’ on the occasion of the ‘National Space Day’, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Flood relief camps being set up by the District Magistrate East, at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi.
Parents of Seventh Day Adventist School students hold placards during a protest after a class 10 student of the school was recently stabbed to death allegedly by his junior after a minor scuffle, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
A bus at a waterlogged garage after heavy rainfall, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Gangster Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena, in white, being brought by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) following his extradition from Azerbaijan, at the Birsa Munda Airport , in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
In this file photo, security personnel with the whistleblower, in mask, near a site of an alleged burial related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, at Dharmasthala, in Dakshina Kannada district. The complainant who had alleged there were multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT formed to investigate these charges, official sources said.
People gather to protest against the privatization of Malvani Township School, in Mumbai.
Industrialist Anil Ambani's residence 'Sea Wind' at Cuffe Parade, in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Ambani's residence in connection with a bank fraud case on Saturday.
Army personnel during a rescue operation at an affected area after heavy rainfall, at Tharali, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.
Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Seva Dal activists hold symbolic locks and keys during a protest against the state government’s education policy, in Kolkata, West Bengal.