IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) recently argued that while other airlines had adequately prepared for the new duty-time norms, IndiGo’s crisis stemmed from its "prolonged and unorthodox lean manpower strategy across departments, particularly in flight operations." The body said that despite having a two-year window to prepare for full FDTL implementation, the airline "inexplicably adopted a hiring freeze, entered non-poaching arrangements, maintained a pilot pay freeze through cartel-like behaviour, and demonstrated other short-sighted planning practices."