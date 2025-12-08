IndiGo Flight Cancellations Continue For Seventh Day; DGCA Extends Deadline

127 flights cancelled in Bengaluru on Monday; DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo leadership to respond over major operational breakdown

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
India's largest airline IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations, over 400 on Friday. Photo: PTI
  • IndiGo cancelled 127 flights in Bengaluru as disruptions continued for a seventh day.

  • DGCA extended the deadline for IndiGo’s top executives to reply to show-cause notices.

  • Airline blames revised FDTL norms as passengers face nationwide delays and cancellations.

IndiGo’s flight disruptions stretched into a seventh day on Monday, with the airline cancelling 127 services at Bengaluru Airport, even as the aviation regulator pressed top management for explanations over the continuing breakdown in operations.

According to PTI, a source at Bengaluru Airport said the cancellations included 65 arrivals and 62 departures. The scale of disruption has triggered mounting criticism from passengers and the government, with the Gurugram-based carrier, partly owned by Rahul Bhatia, struggling to stabilise schedules since 2 December.

The DGCA’s preliminary assessment has identified several areas where the airline may have failed to meet mandated norms, including safety oversight and adherence to standard operational protocols. - File photo
PTI reported that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the deadline for IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to respond to its show-cause notices. The two executives were initially asked to reply within 24 hours after the regulator, in notices issued on Saturday, said the widespread operational failures indicated “significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management”. The regulator has now given them time until 6 pm on Monday.

The airline has attributed the mass cancellations to adjustments required under the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, introduced nationwide in two stages on 1 July and 1 November. The updated rules mandate 48 hours of weekly rest, extend overnight duty periods, and cap night landings at two instead of six. Domestic carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, had earlier opposed parts of the framework, but the DGCA rolled them out on the direction of the Delhi High Court, albeit a year later than planned and with some variations for IndiGo and Air India.

Passengers enquire at an IndiGo airlines counter amid flight disruptions, at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi. - | Photo: PTI
PTI reported that the norms were originally meant to take effect from March 2024, but carriers sought phased implementation, arguing that they required additional crew strength. IndiGo has already secured temporary relaxations in the second-phase norms till 10 February.

For the first three days of the crisis, the airline did not fully acknowledge the extent of disruption. It was only on Friday, when IndiGo cancelled 1,600 flights, the highest single-day figure in Indian aviation history, that Elbers issued a video message apologising to passengers for the severe inconvenience. In his statement, he admitted that a large number of flights were being cancelled, though he did not specify that 1,600 services would be pulled on that day.

Stranded passengers search for their luggage near a counter after IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
With 127 more cancellations at Bengaluru and thousands of passengers still dealing with delays and last-minute changes, the airline’s operations remain strained as the regulator awaits IndiGo’s formal explanation.

(With inputs from PTI)

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients