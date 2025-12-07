IndiGo Refunds Reach ₹610 Crore As Operations Stabilise: Government

IndiGo has issued ₹610 crore in refunds and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage as authorities push for swift normalisation of services.
IndiGo’s flight operations have risen sharply since Friday, with schedules moving towards full normalcy.
IndiGo has processed refunds amounting to Rs 610 crore for cancelled or significantly delayed flights and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers nationwide as of Saturday, the government said on Sunday.
The government noted that the aviation network is rapidly returning to normal, with all corrective measures to remain in force until operations are fully stabilised.
On Saturday, the airline was instructed to finish issuing refunds for cancelled flights by Sunday evening and to ensure that baggage separated from travellers is returned within the next two days.
Additionally, the civil aviation ministry reiterated that baggage misplaced due to cancellations or delays must be traced and delivered to passengers within 48 hours.
"IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore. No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience," the aviation ministry said in a release.
Emphasising that swift and firm action had been taken to manage the disruption caused by IndiGo’s recent operational crisis and to minimise passenger inconvenience, the ministry said air travel operations across the country were stabilising quickly.
Other domestic airlines are functioning smoothly and at full capacity, while IndiGo’s performance showed steady progress on Sunday, with its flight schedule gradually returning to normal, the government added.
The ministry also noted that IndiGo’s flight operations rose from 706 on Friday to 1,565 on Saturday and were expected to reach around 1,650 by the end of Sunday.
"Continuous communication is mandated throughout the process. With this push, IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of Saturday," it added.
(With PTI inputs)