Parliament Panel Summons Airlines Over IndiGo Flight Chaos

Panel to grill airlines, DGCA and Aviation Ministry on mass cancellations.
IndiGo scrapped 220+ flights; delays, fare surge hit travellers nationwide.
IndiGo board forms crisis group as DGCA issues notices to top executives.
Due to the widespread cancellation of IndiGo flights, which has left thousands of passengers stuck at the nation's airports, a parliamentary panel is expected to call top executives from private airlines and the civil aviation regulator.
Top airline executives and representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation are expected to be questioned by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, which is led by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, regarding the reasons behind the disruption in air services and potential remedies.
According to a member, the panel has given careful consideration to the challenges that thousands of travellers confront as a result of air service disruptions.
According to the panellist, even lawmakers who were in the nation's capital for the Winter Session had to deal with IndiGo's flight cancellations and other airlines' delays.
People also complained to a number of MPs about how the situation caused airfares to skyrocket.
John Brittas, a member of the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha who is not on the standing committee on transport, has called for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee or a court investigation into the widespread flight disruption.
Over 220 flights were cancelled by IndiGo on Sunday at the airports in Delhi and Mumbai as the disruptions continued into the sixth day despite efforts to resume normal operations.
The aviation regulator, DGCA, on Saturday sent notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras, seeking explanation.
In a statement issued on Sunday, IndiGo said the Board of Interglobe Aviation, its parent company, has set up a Crisis Management Group, which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation. The company's Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers, it said.