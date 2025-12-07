Parliament Panel Summons Airlines Over IndiGo Flight Chaos

Due to the widespread cancellation of IndiGo flights, which has left thousands of passengers stuck at the nation's airports, a parliamentary panel is expected to call top executives from private airlines and the civil aviation regulator.



Top airline executives and representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation are expected to be questioned by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, which is led by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, regarding the reasons behind the disruption in air services and potential remedies.