IndiGo Crisis: DGCA suspends 4 Flight Operations Inspectors

The crisis-hit airline had cancelled over 200 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru on Thursday.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Representational Image
Summary
  • DGCA has suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) over massive disruptions in IndiGo's operations.

  • The airline cancelled over 50 flights from Bengaluru Airport on Friday.

  • CEO Elbers, who appeared before the DGCA-constituted inquiry panel on Thursday, has been asked to appear again on Friday.

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) over massive disruptions in IndiGo’s operations, which resulted in the cancellation of thousands of flights and lakhs of people getting stranded across airports.

The airline cancelled over 50 flights from Bengaluru Airport on Friday.

FOIs are senior officials within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, working as part of its regulatory and safety oversight functions, often deployed to monitor airline operations.

"Four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) at the DGCA have been suspended in connection with the recent large-scale disruptions in IndiGo’s flights," a source said.

India's largest airline IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continue
IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

BY Outlook News Desk

These officials ensure aviation safety by inspecting, auditing, and certifying airlines and personnel, such as pilots, dispatchers, and cabin crew, to meet strict regulatory standards, verifying various regulations and overseeing training, flight standards, and accident prevention measures in India.

"IndiGo has cancelled 54 flights -- 31 arrivals and 23 departures -- from Bengaluru Airport on Friday," a source said.

The crisis-hit airline had cancelled over 200 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru on Thursday.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras will appear again before the DGCA's investigation panel at 2 PM on Friday.

The DGCA, on Thursday, stepped up scrutiny of the crisis-hit IndiGo, with officials stationing themselves at the carrier's headquarters to monitor operations, and an inquiry panel grilled CEO Pieter Elbers.

Stranded passengers search for their luggage near a counter after IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Delhi HC Questions Government Over IndiGo Flight Cancellations And Surge In Airfares

BY Outlook News Desk

Elbers, who appeared before the DGCA-constituted inquiry panel on Thursday, has been asked to appear again on Friday.

The four-member panel comprises Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal, with a mandate to identify the root causes of widespread operational disruptions at the leading domestic carrier.

The committee's mandate includes assessing manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and the airline's preparedness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots, which came into effect from November 1 this year.

Published At:
