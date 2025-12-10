Delhi HC Questions Government Over IndiGo Flight Cancellations And Surge In Airfares

Stranded passengers search for their luggage near a counter after IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Stranded passengers search for their luggage near a counter after IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak