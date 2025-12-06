IndiGo CEO Apologies, Says Normalcy Likely by Dec 10–15

IndiGo cancels nearly 1,000 flights in a system “reboot” to fix disruptions.
CEO Elbers says operations should normalise between Dec 10 and 15.
DGCA’s FDTL rollout delay and pilot-rest rules remain core disruption drivers.
Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo, stated on Friday that the situation is expected to return to normal between December 10 and 15, on a day when the carrier cancelled almost 1,000 flights.
In a video message, Elbers extended an apology to all passengers who had been inconvenienced by the disruptions.
"I, on behalf of all of us at IndiGo, would like to extend our sincerest apologies for the major inconvenience this has caused to many of our customers on account of delays or cancellations," Elbers said.
"Regrettably, earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough. So we decided today for a reboot of all our systems and schedules, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for progressive improvements starting tomorrow onwards.
"With these actions, we expect tomorrow to have cancellations below 1,000. The support of DGCA, in providing specific FDTL implementation relief, is of great help," Elbers said.
One of the main causes of the present flight interruptions is the aviation regulator DGCA's delay in implementing the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations.
The largest airline in the nation, IndiGo typically has 2,300 flights every day.