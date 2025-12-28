Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

Fast-bowling great Brett Lee has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, honouring a glittering international career that spanned 13 years and defined Australia’s golden era

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame
File photo of former Australia cricketer Brett Lee. | Photo: X/cricketcomau
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Sunday

  • Lee claimed 718 international wickets across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

  • He was a key in Australia’s 2003 World Cup triumph and the 2007 title-winning squad

Legendary fast bowler Brett Lee was formally inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Sunday, December 28, crowning one of the most impactful fast-bowling careers in Australian cricket history. Cricket Australia confirmed the induction, describing Lee as “a proven winner” and “a true entertainer across all formats”.

Now 49, Lee represented Australia from December 1999 to July 2012, making his international debut against India in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. From his very first appearance, he became a central pillar of Australia’s golden era, combining extreme speed with remarkable longevity.

One of the standout chapters of Lee’s career came during the 2003 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Playing all 10 matches for Ricky Ponting’s side, he finished as Australia’s leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets, second only overall in the tournament.

Australia completed the campaign unbeaten, lifting the trophy with a perfect record and cementing that squad’s place in cricketing folklore. Lee was also a key member of the 2007 World Cup-winning team.

Remarkable Numbers Across All Formats

Lee played 76 Test matches, taking 310 wickets at an average of 30.81, including 10 five-wicket hauls. In 221 One-Day Internationals, he claimed 380 wickets at 23.36, making him Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Related Content
Related Content

He also featured in 25 T20Is, collecting 28 wickets, and made history by becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup, achieving the feat against Bangladesh in 2007.

Across formats, Lee finished with 718 international wickets in 322 matches, ranking him as Australia’s fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time. Beyond his primary role, he also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring more than 2,700 international runs.

A Place Among Australian Cricket’s Immortals

Lee’s induction places him among an elite group in a Hall of Fame that has existed since 1996, alongside iconic names such as Don Bradman, Dennis Lillee, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Michael Hussey, and Ian and Greg Chappell.

The ceremony carried symbolic weight, with Lee’s induction unveiled at the foot of Dennis Lillee’s statue outside the MCG. The moment highlighted the influence Lillee had on Lee’s development, dating back to their first meeting at a teenage fast-bowling camp.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  4. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War