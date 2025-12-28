Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Sunday
Lee claimed 718 international wickets across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
He was a key in Australia’s 2003 World Cup triumph and the 2007 title-winning squad
Legendary fast bowler Brett Lee was formally inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Sunday, December 28, crowning one of the most impactful fast-bowling careers in Australian cricket history. Cricket Australia confirmed the induction, describing Lee as “a proven winner” and “a true entertainer across all formats”.
Now 49, Lee represented Australia from December 1999 to July 2012, making his international debut against India in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. From his very first appearance, he became a central pillar of Australia’s golden era, combining extreme speed with remarkable longevity.
One of the standout chapters of Lee’s career came during the 2003 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Playing all 10 matches for Ricky Ponting’s side, he finished as Australia’s leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets, second only overall in the tournament.
Australia completed the campaign unbeaten, lifting the trophy with a perfect record and cementing that squad’s place in cricketing folklore. Lee was also a key member of the 2007 World Cup-winning team.
Remarkable Numbers Across All Formats
Lee played 76 Test matches, taking 310 wickets at an average of 30.81, including 10 five-wicket hauls. In 221 One-Day Internationals, he claimed 380 wickets at 23.36, making him Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.
He also featured in 25 T20Is, collecting 28 wickets, and made history by becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup, achieving the feat against Bangladesh in 2007.
Across formats, Lee finished with 718 international wickets in 322 matches, ranking him as Australia’s fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time. Beyond his primary role, he also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring more than 2,700 international runs.
A Place Among Australian Cricket’s Immortals
Lee’s induction places him among an elite group in a Hall of Fame that has existed since 1996, alongside iconic names such as Don Bradman, Dennis Lillee, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Michael Hussey, and Ian and Greg Chappell.
The ceremony carried symbolic weight, with Lee’s induction unveiled at the foot of Dennis Lillee’s statue outside the MCG. The moment highlighted the influence Lillee had on Lee’s development, dating back to their first meeting at a teenage fast-bowling camp.