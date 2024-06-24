ICC T20 World Cup: Hat-Tricks Taken In Tournament's History

Outlook Sports Desk
The ODI World Cup winning captain of Australia Pat Cummins claimed his first hattrick of T20 World Cup in the Super Eight match against Bangladesh in Antigue played on June 21, 2024.
Pat Cummins once again achieved the feat only after three days of his first hat trick, he made another one in the Australia vs Afghanistan 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight match.
Ireland's star bowler Josh Little performed the hat trick in the 2022 t20 World Cup playing against New Zealand.
Karthik Meiyappan of United Arab Emritaes bagged the hattrick in T20 World Cup 2022, against Sri Lankan.
The South African bowler Kagiso Rabada picked the fourth hat trick of the tournament's history against England at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.
In the 2021 T20 World Cup Sri Lanka's all rounder Wanindu Hasaranga hammered a hat trick against South Africa.
Playing against the Netherlands at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Curtis Campher of Ireland achieved the second hat-trick in the tournament's history.
Brett Lee of Australia is the first man to take a hat-trick in Twenty20. He did that playing the 2007 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cape Town in September.