Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

In the 15th over of the 1st innings, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan became the first bowler ever to register 700 wickets in the shortest format of the game across the international and franchise circuits

Outlook Sports Desk
Rashid Khan becomes the first to scalp 700 T20 wickets
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, centre, watches United Arab Emirates' Sohaib Khan after bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rashid Khan becomes the first to register 700 wickets in T20 cricket

  • He achieved this feat during the 1st innings of the Afghanistan Vs UAE match

  • UAE batter Muhammad Arfan became his 700th scalp

Afghanistan captain and leg-spinner Rashid Khan has become the first bowler ever in the shortest format to register 700 wickets across the international and franchise cricketing circuits. He achieved this feat during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match number 28 against the UAE.

Rashid Khan was originally slated to achieve this incredible record during Afghanistan's previous T20 World Cup match against South Africa, but he missed out by just a wicket. Rashid had figures of 2/28 from his quota of 4 overs in an enthralling encounter that the Afghans eventually lost after 2 Super Overs.

Against the UAE, Rashid Khan ensured his 700th T20 wicket when he removed opposing batter Muhammad Arfan for a 2-ball duck. Afghanistan bowled first after winning the toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

After an early scare where UAE lost two wickets early on, the Emiratis ended up scoring 160 runs at the loss of 9 wickets. Sohaib Khan scored a sensational half-century while Alishan Sharafu departed for a score of 40 off 31.

Rashid Khan: Miles Ahead Of Everyone Else In The Format

The leg-spinner is officially the first bowler in the T20 format to touch the 700-wicket mark. This is a very rare feat given the fact that the highest after Rashid Khan is former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Brave, who retired with 631 wickets.

Not just in the overall tally, Rashid Khan is also the leading wicket taker in T20 internationals with 191 scalps for Afghanistan.

No other bowler, across the international and franchise circuits, is even close to Rashid Khan and his mastery of taking wickets. He is undoubtedly going to finish his career not only as an Afghan legend but also a world cricketing icon.

Perhaps the only thing missing in his career is an international trophy with Afghanistan. That would be the final feather on his cap.

List Of Highest Wicket Takers In T20s - Top 10

BowlersNationalityMatchesWickets
Rashid KhanAfghanistan518700
Dwayne BravoWest Indies582631
Sunil NarineWest Indies583613
Imran TahirSouth Africa448572
Andre RussellWest Indies590508
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh470507
Chris JordanEngland431446
Mohammad AmirPakistan354413
Wahab RiazPakistan348413
Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh322412

Published At:
