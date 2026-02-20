Afghanistan Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday In AFG Vs CAN Match?

Summary
  • Afghanistan dominated Canada, winning by 82 runs in their final group match of the T20 World Cup 2026

  • Ibrahim Zadran starred with 95 as Afghanistan posted 200/4, setting a massive target

  • Mohammed Nabi (4 wickets) and Rashid Khan (2 wickets) restricted Canada to 118/8, ending Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign on a high note

Ibrahim Zadran struck a fluent unbeaten 95 while Mohammed Nabi took four wickets for just seven runs as Afghanistan signed off from the T20 World Cup with a comprehensive 82-run victory over Canada, Thursday.

Canada signed off without a win from the tournament while Afghanistan had their second win. The Rashid-Khan led side was clearly the better team and had it won the cliffhanger against South Africa, the side would have avoided an early elimination.

In a battle of pride between two already-eliminated sides, Afghanistan rode on a blazing unbeaten knock from Zadran to post a formidable 200 for four and then restricted Canada to 118 for 8 to seal an emphatic win.

With both teams aiming to return home on a high, Afghanistan produced a commanding batting effort after being sent in to bat.

Canada’s chase never really gathered momentum after captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s brief 13 off seven ended in the third over.

They slipped to 33 for three inside six overs, with Mohammad Nabi striking crucial blows, including the wickets of Yuvraj Samra (17) and Nicholas Kirton (10).

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed Bajwa, while Azmatullah Omarzai accounted for Navneet Dhaliwal as Afghanistan tightened the screws early.

Harsh Thaker (30) and Saad Bin Zafar (28) attempted a repair job with a 53-run stand for the sixth wicket, but Afghanistan’s spin duo ensured there was no comeback.

Afghanistan Vs Canada Highlights

Nabi returned remarkable figures of 4 for 7 in four overs, while skipper Rashid Khan chipped in with two wickets.

With wickets falling at regular intervals and the required run rate soaring, Canada folded meekly to hand Afghanistan a comprehensive win to close their campaign.

Earlier, Zadran rode on a spilled catch to punish the Canada bowlers with seven fours and five sixes, leading Afghanistan to a big total.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz began cautiously but survived an early scare when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva off pacer Dilon Heyliger in the second over.

It took Gurbaz (30 off 20) a few deliveries to measure the surface before he unfurled a flurry of crisp boundaries. However, just when he looked set, Jaskaran Singh had him caught at deep point in the sixth over.

Jaskaran struck again three balls later, trapping the dangerous Gulbadin Naib lbw for one, briefly pegging Afghanistan back at 49 for two.

Thereafter, Zadran took charge.

The right-hander ensured the run-rate never dipped, striking freely against both pace and spin. Alongside Sediqullah Atal (44 off 32), he stitched a fluent 95-run stand for the third wicket, with the duo particularly severe on the spinners.

Zadran was fortunate on 54 when Kaleem Sana spilled a chance off left-arm spinner Ansh Patel. Canada’s fielding lapses hurt them dearly, and Afghanistan capitalised with sharp running between the wickets.

Jaskaran eventually broke the stand, inducing Atal to hole out in the deep, but Zadran carried on unfazed. He struck seven fours and five sixes in his 56-ball knock, narrowly missing out on a deserved hundred.

Late cameos from Azmatullah Omarzai (13 off 7) and Darwish Rasooli (4 not out) helped Afghanistan finish strongly at exactly 10 runs per over.

For Canada, Jaskaran (3/52) was the lone bright spot with the ball, but their indifferent fielding and inability to contain Zadran meant they faced a stiff chase in a match that offered little beyond pride but plenty of competitive intent.

