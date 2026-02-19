Afghanistan Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First, Check Playing XIs

AFG Vs CAN Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Both Afghanistan and Canada are out of Super Eights contention. Follow the live cricket score and updates from match 39 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan vs Canada Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 AFG vs CAN Match, Chennai weather
Afghanistan players line up for their national anthem before the start of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. Photo: AP
Afghanistan Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 39: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group D match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, pitting Afghanistan against Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (February 19). The Rashid Khan-led Afghans, eliminated from Super Eights contention, are looking to conclude a disappointing campaign on a winning note. They face Dilpreet Bajwa's Canada, who have impressed in parts and would be aiming to bow out with a bang too. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the AFG vs CAN match.
LIVE UPDATES

AFG Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update!

Canada win coin toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan.

AFG Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group Standings

Afghanistan are the 3rd spot in the points table, while Canada are at the last in Group D.
Afghanistan are the 3rd spot in the points table, while Canada are at the last in Group D. ICC

AFG Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 39 of the ICC T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Canada will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:00 PM IST, while the toss take place at 6:30 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app, stay tuned.

AFG Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Group D match between Afghanistan and Canada in Chennai. Stay with us for the latest updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan's Men Seek Silver Lining In Last Outing

  2. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza Departs After Putting ZIM On Verge Of Victory

  3. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Ponting Hints At End Of Glenn Maxwell Era After Australia's Group-Stage Collapse

  5. Umpire Dies, 15-20 Players Injured In Bee Attack During Cricket Match In Unnao

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  4. Outlook Explainer: Green Court Clearance And The Future Of Great Nicobar

  5. AI India Impact Summit: 300 Million Children Faced Tech-Facilitated Abuse In 2024, Warn Experts

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  4. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  5. Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem Among 81 Artists Who Sign Open Letter Critical Of Berlinale's Silence On Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Windies Storm Into Super 8s With 43-Run Win

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today