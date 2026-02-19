Afghanistan Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First, Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan players line up for their national anthem before the start of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. Photo: AP

Afghanistan Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 39: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group D match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, pitting Afghanistan against Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (February 19). The Rashid Khan-led Afghans, eliminated from Super Eights contention, are looking to conclude a disappointing campaign on a winning note. They face Dilpreet Bajwa's Canada, who have impressed in parts and would be aiming to bow out with a bang too. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the AFG vs CAN match.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Feb 2026, 06:34:03 pm IST AFG Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update! Canada win coin toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan.

19 Feb 2026, 05:57:46 pm IST AFG Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group Standings Afghanistan are the 3rd spot in the points table, while Canada are at the last in Group D. ICC

19 Feb 2026, 05:30:24 pm IST AFG Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details The match 39 of the ICC T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Canada will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:00 PM IST, while the toss take place at 6:30 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app, stay tuned.