India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top Three Kiwi Players Who Could A Major Threat For The Men In Blue

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the three top Kiwi players to watch out for in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 26, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026:
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner toss a ball during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against India in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 7, 2026. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Finn Allen has smashed 289 runs in the tournament with a staggering strike rate of 203

  • Mitchell Santner has dimissed Suryakumar Yadav the most number of time (3)

  • Lockie Ferguson could trouble the Indian batter with his pace and length

India and New Zealand will cross swords in the final showdown of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026

Both teams have had their shares of ups and downs in the tournament, but have eventually managed to reach the final after peaking at the right time.

New Zealand and India have faced each other frequently in the past, with the Men in Blue dominating the Kiwis in head-to-head record. However, in the T20 World Cups, the Black Caps have won all three matches played so far.

Although India will enter the final as favourites to clinch the title, records and form do not have any bearing on the final. The team that plays better cricket on the day will go on to win the title.

Let's have a look at the top three players which could pose a big threat to India in the final:

Finn Allen

Finn Allen has been the most destructive batter of New Zealand in the World Cup. He has slammed 289 runs in 7 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 203.52.

One of the major highlights of the tournament was his breath-taking hundred against South Africa in the semi-final in just 33 balls. It was the fastest T20 century by any batter in T20 World Cup history.

New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Mitchell Santner

Apart from being the talismanic captain, who took his team into the final, Mitchell Santner has also been a vital cog of New Zealand with both bat and ball.

He has troubled the Indian batters with his off-spin in the past and has even dismissed the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, the most number of times (3) in T20Is. In the final, if there's some assistance in the wicket, then he could cause trouble for the Indian batters with his immaculate line and length.

Lockie Ferguson

A mixed soil wicket dominated by red is set to be dished out for the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, and such a type of wicket is known to produce good bounce and less spin.

Lockie Ferguson is known for hitting hard lengths and generating good pace. If he's able to hit the right areas on the Ahmedabad, then there's a high chance that he could trouble the Indian batter, especially the likes of Shivam Dubey and Hardik Pandya, who've been troubled by pacers in the tournament.

