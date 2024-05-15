Lockie Ferguson is a cricketer known for his fast bowling. Ferguson's early domestic career saw him play for Auckland in New Zealand's domestic cricket leagues. He debuted in first-class cricket for Auckland in 2013, beginning his rise in New Zealand's cricketing circuits.

His journey with Auckland began in earnest during the 2013-14 season. Ferguson worked hard to improve his skills, aiming to become one of the most reliable fast bowlers in New Zealand's domestic circuit. He faced experienced domestic batters, and through regular matches, he gained valuable experience and understanding of the game.

The following season, 2014-15, saw Ferguson continuing his progress in the domestic scene. Although he hadn't yet been selected for the national team, he maintained his focus on consistent performances for Auckland.

Ferguson made his international debut for New Zealand in December 2016 during an ODI against Australia. His raw pace added a new dimension to the New Zealand pace attack. He earned his T20I debut a few months later, in January 2017, against Bangladesh.

In 2018, Ferguson had an impactful year in ODI cricket, taking wickets regularly and proving to be a consistent performer for New Zealand. His performances against teams like Pakistan and Sri Lanka showed his growth as an international bowler. He also played a crucial role in T20Is, helping New Zealand with his pace and aggression in shorter formats.

Ferguson's international profile grew further during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He was one of the standout bowlers of the tournament, picking up 21 wickets, which made him the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

In November 2019, Ferguson made his Test debut against Australia. Although he suffered an injury during that match and couldn't complete the game, it was a significant moment in his career, marking his introduction to Test cricket.

His standout performance came in a T20I against the West Indies, where he claimed five wickets, his best figures in T20I cricket.

Ferguson also played in T20 leagues worldwide during this period. He was a notable figure in the IPL, representing Kolkata Knight Riders.

In 2021, injuries limited his participation in a particular series. He remained active in T20 leagues and was part of New Zealand's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, although he was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

In 2022, Ferguson remained a fixture in New Zealand's ODI and T20I teams, playing crucial roles in bilateral series and ICC tournaments. He participated in the ICC T20 World Cup, where he performed significantly to help New Zealand reach the knockout stages.

In 2023, Ferguson maintained his place in New Zealand's ODI and T20I setups. His experience and expertise were crucial in New Zealand's preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup.