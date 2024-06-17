Cricket

Lockie Ferguson Creates Unthinkable Record: First Instance Of Four Maidens In T20 World Cup History

Along with this feat, Lockie Ferguson's bowling performance against PNG in Tarouba in 2024 also included the most economical spell in T20 World Cup history, where he took 3 wickets for 0 runs in 4 overs. His display underscored his exceptional skill and precision on the field