Cricket

Lockie Ferguson Creates Unthinkable Record: First Instance Of Four Maidens In T20 World Cup History

Along with this feat, Lockie Ferguson's bowling performance against PNG in Tarouba in 2024 also included the most economical spell in T20 World Cup history, where he took 3 wickets for 0 runs in 4 overs. His display underscored his exceptional skill and precision on the field

T20 Cricket World Cup: WI vs NZ Photo_10
Lockie Ferguson bowls against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Lockie Ferguson etched his name into history with an unprecedented feat, bowling four maiden overs in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match during New Zealand's final group C match against Papua New Guinea in Trinidad on Monday. (Scorecard|Full Coverage)

The 33-year-old pacer thus became the first bowler in T20 World Cup history to bowl all four of his quota overs without conceding a single run. Ferguson also claimed three wickets to register a seemingly unmatchable figures of 3/0.

He also ensured that this was the most economical over in T20 history.

Most maidens In T20 World Cup Innings

1) Lockie Ferguson (NZ) - 4 maidens vs PNG, 2024

2) Ajantha Mendis (SL) - 2 maidens vs Zimbabwe, 2012

3) Harbhajan Singh (IND) - 2 maidens vs England, 2012

4) Tanzib Hasan Sakib (BAN) - 2 maidens vs Nepal, 2024

Most Economical 4-over Spells In Men’s T20 World Cup

3/0 - Lockie Ferguson (NZ) vs PNG, Tarouba, 2024*

3/4 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs UGA, Tarouba, 2024

2/4 - Frank Nsubuga (UGA) vs PNG, Guyana, 2024

4/7 - Anrich Nortje (SA) vs SL, New York, 2024

2/7 - Trent Boult (NZ) vs UGA, Tarouba, 2024

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Bharat', 'India' To Be Used Interchangeably In Textbooks, Debate Is Pointless: NCERT Chief
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  3. Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
  4. Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside
  5. 'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  2. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  3. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  4. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  5. Punjabi Cinema Getting Good Recognition In The Country: Ammy Virk
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac As Head Coach; Romania Thrash Ukraine At UEFA Euro 2024
  2. Fastest T20 Century: Estonia's Sahil Chauhan Breaks Chris Gayle's Record - Check Stats
  3. US Open Golf: Bryson DeChambeau 'Would Love' More Rory McIlroy Battles In The Future
  4. Romania 3-0 Ukraine, Euro 2024: Iordanescu Hails 'Limitless Generation' Of Tricolorii Stars
  5. Rune Vs Thompson, Queen's Club Championship 2024: Dane's Struggles Continue, Falls To Australian In London - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Coffee Lovers In These States Pay The Most (And The Least) For A Regular Coffee
  2. Record Number Of NATO Allies Hitting Defence Spending Target During War In Ukraine
  3. See How 'Inside Out 2' Is A Major Box Office Victory For Pixar
  4. Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert
  5. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s