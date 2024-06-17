Lockie Ferguson Creates Unthinkable Record: First Instance Of Four Maidens In T20 World Cup History

Lockie Ferguson etched his name into history with an unprecedented feat, bowling four maiden overs in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match during New Zealand's final group C match against Papua New Guinea in Trinidad on Monday. (Scorecard|Full Coverage)
The 33-year-old pacer thus became the first bowler in T20 World Cup history to bowl all four of his quota overs without conceding a single run. Ferguson also claimed three wickets to register a seemingly unmatchable figures of 3/0.
He also ensured that this was the most economical over in T20 history.
2) Ajantha Mendis (SL) - 2 maidens vs Zimbabwe, 2012
3) Harbhajan Singh (IND) - 2 maidens vs England, 2012
4) Tanzib Hasan Sakib (BAN) - 2 maidens vs Nepal, 2024
Most Economical 4-over Spells In Men’s T20 World Cup
3/0 - Lockie Ferguson (NZ) vs PNG, Tarouba, 2024*
2/4 - Frank Nsubuga (UGA) vs PNG, Guyana, 2024
4/7 - Anrich Nortje (SA) vs SL, New York, 2024