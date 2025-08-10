Zverev Vs Basavareddy Preview, Cincinnati Open: Indian-Origin Star Faces 3rd Seed In Men’s Singles 2nd Round Match

Alexander Zverev vs Nishesh Basavareddy, ATP Cincinnati 2025 men's singles second round match: Know all about the clash between the third seed and the USA star

Outlook Sports Desk
Alexander Zverev vs Nishesh Basavareddy, ATP Cincinnati Open 2025 AP Photo
Germany's Alexander Zverev hits a return to Russia's Karen Khachanov during a semifinal tennis match at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Young
  • Alexander Zverev will face Nishesh Basavareddy in the second round of ATP Cincinnati Open 2025 on 10 August 2025.

  • Third seed Zverev will face Indo-USA player Basavereddy for the first time in the upcoming fixture.

  • Find out all information about the Zverev vs Basavareddy match.

Alexander Zverev meets Nishesh Basavareddy in the ATP Cincinnati Open 2025 men's singles second round at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, on Sunday (August 10, 2025). This hard-court fixture marks their first official encounter. Here's all you need to know about the Zverev vs Basavareddy tennis match.

Zverev, 28, holds a 39-15 overall win-loss record this season, and a 15-5 record on hard courts. He clinched the ATP Munich title this year, defeating Ben Shelton in the final. The German has consistently performed well, winning seven of his last 10 matches. His career record on hard surfaces stands at 217-102 over the past 13 seasons.

In the 2024 Cincinnati Open, Zverev reached the semifinals, where Jannik Sinner narrowly defeated him in a three-set contest. He's the third-seeded player in this edition, behind Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Nishesh Basavareddy, a wild card entrant, holds the 110th rank as of August 2025. He has a 17-18 win-loss record this season, including 12-8 on hard courts. His best result in 2025 was reaching the semifinals at the Auckland event. The 20-year-old did not compete in last year’s Cincinnati Open (2024).

Over the past four years, he accumulated a 57-25 record on hard courts, indicating steady, though not elite, results on that surface. He enters this match after securing a straight-set victory over Aleksandar Vukic in the previous round.

Zverev Vs Basavareddy: Match Prediction And Player Strengths

Alexander Zverev enters the match as a clear favourite, holding a top-three world ranking compared to Basavareddy's position just inside the top 110. Zverev’s greater experience at the Masters 1000 level and strong recent form on hard courts suggest an advantage.

This match, however, provides Basavareddy, an American, a chance to make a significant statement on home soil.

Zverev also has a significant history at the Cincinnati Open, highlighted by a semifinal finish in 2024. This disparity in experience at high-tier ATP events is a significant factor for their upcoming meeting

