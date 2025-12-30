Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Get the full preview, live streaming and schedule of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4: Preview
Mumbai Onkar Tarmale dislodges the bails to run out Uttarakhand’s Aarav Mahajan during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition enters round 4

  • The competition is heating up across all groups

  • Check the full preview

The competition in the 2025-26 edition of India’s premier domestic ODI tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is set to intensify as it enters round 4.

In Group A, the competition heating up at the top between Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, both maintaining perfect win record. Their early dominance has left other big teams like Tamil Nadu and Kerala reeling in the middle of the table.

The South Indian outfits are in desperate need of a win in round 4 to stay in contention.

Group B has seen similar authority from Uttar Pradesh, led by an inspired Dhruv Jurel, who recently smashed his first List A century, scoring 160 against Baroda two days ago. However, they are being closely followed Jammu & Kashmir, Vidarbha, and Baroda, who are separated only by net run rate, making all of their upcoming fixtures must-win encounters.

The tournament’s biggest headlines, however, have come from the individual brilliance of both veterans and newcomers.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made thunderous returns in the opening rounds, each smashing sensational centuries for Mumbai and Delhi respectively.

While they have completed their initial designated appearances, their impact has propelled their teams to the top of Groups C and D.

Related Content
Related Content

14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to catch the eyes with his performances in the Plate Group. He recently scored a record-breaking 36-ball century that has established Bihar as the most probable favorites for promotion from the Plate Group.

All the action will take place across venues in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Jaipur for the final day of 2025. Only the top two from each Elite group are guaranteed a quarter-final berth with teams like Punjab and Saurashtra under pressure to win games.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Points Table After Round 3

Group A

Sl NoTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Madhya Pradesh330121.017
2Karnataka330120.37
3Jharkhand32181.268
4Tripura32180.044
5Kerala31240.594
6Tamil Nadu31240.495
7Rajasthan3030-1.587
8Puducherry3030-2.297

Group B

Sl. No.TeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Uttar Pradesh330122.433
2Jammu and Kashmir32181.423
3Vidarbha32180.634
4Baroda32180.198
5Bengal3218-0.357
6Assam3124-1
7Hyderabad3030-1.202
8Chandigarh3030-2.207

Group C

Sl. No.TeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai330122.427
2Goa330120.697
3Himachal Pradesh32180.627
4Punjab32180.573
5Maharashtra31240.922
6Uttarakhand3124-0.891
7Chhattisgrah3030-1.541
8Sikkim3030-2.876

Group D

Sl. No.TeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Delhi330120.644
2Odisha32181.144
3Railways32180.61
4Haryana32180.373
5Guajarat31240.315
6Saurashtra3124-0.508
7Andhra Pradesh3124-0.547
8Services3030-2.145

Plate Group

Sl. No.TeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Bihar330123.716
2Nagaland32181.686
3Manipur32180.087
4Meghalaya3124-0.576
5Arunachal Pradesh3124-2.606
6Mizoram3030-1.94

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

Only the matches between Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule

GROUP A

Kerala vs Rajasthan: 9:00AM (IST), Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu: 9:00AM (IST), Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Puducherry - 9:00 AM IST - ADSA Railways Ground, Ahmedabad

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura - 9:00 AM IST - Narendra Modi Stadium B, Ahmedabad

GROUP B

Bengal vs J&K - 9:00 AM IST - Sanosara Ground A, Rajkot

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh - 9:00 AM IST - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha - 9:00 AM IST - Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot

Baroda vs Hyderabad - 9:00 AM IST - Sanosara Ground B, Rajkot

GROUP C

Goa vs Mumbai - 9:00 AM IST - Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim - 9:00 AM IST - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand - 9:00 AM IST - Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab - 9:00 AM IST - KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

GROUP D

Gujarat vs Railways - 9:00 AM IST - KSCA Ground 2, Alur

Haryana vs Services - 9:00 AM IST - KSCA Ground, Alur

Delhi vs Odisha - 9:00 AM IST - KSCA Ground 3, Alur

Andhra vs Saurashtra - 9:00 AM IST - CoE Ground 2, Bengaluru

PLATE GROUP

Manipur vs Mizoram - 9:00 AM IST - JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Bihar vs Nagaland - 9:00 AM IST - JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya - 9:00 AM IST - Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s Premier League 2026: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland Withdraw From WPL - Check Replacements

  2. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 5th T20I: Hosts Aim To Seal 5-0 Whitewash

  3. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update, 5th T20I: SL-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

  5. SA20 Viewers Express Disappointment Over Brett Proctor Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Anjel Chakma’s Brutal Murder Sparks National Outrage Over Racial Violence

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Punjab & Haryana Weather Alert: Cold Wave Tightens Grip with Dense Fog and Zero Visibility

  5. Spiritual And Social Dimensions Of Seva In Sikhism

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  2. Ukraine Peace Talks To Take U-turn?

  3. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  4. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: The Year In Foreign Policy

  5. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

  2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast