Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Mumbai Onkar Tarmale dislodges the bails to run out Uttarakhand’s Aarav Mahajan during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI

Mumbai Onkar Tarmale dislodges the bails to run out Uttarakhand’s Aarav Mahajan during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI