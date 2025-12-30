Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition enters round 4
The competition is heating up across all groups
Check the full preview
The competition in the 2025-26 edition of India’s premier domestic ODI tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is set to intensify as it enters round 4.
In Group A, the competition heating up at the top between Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, both maintaining perfect win record. Their early dominance has left other big teams like Tamil Nadu and Kerala reeling in the middle of the table.
The South Indian outfits are in desperate need of a win in round 4 to stay in contention.
Group B has seen similar authority from Uttar Pradesh, led by an inspired Dhruv Jurel, who recently smashed his first List A century, scoring 160 against Baroda two days ago. However, they are being closely followed Jammu & Kashmir, Vidarbha, and Baroda, who are separated only by net run rate, making all of their upcoming fixtures must-win encounters.
The tournament’s biggest headlines, however, have come from the individual brilliance of both veterans and newcomers.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made thunderous returns in the opening rounds, each smashing sensational centuries for Mumbai and Delhi respectively.
While they have completed their initial designated appearances, their impact has propelled their teams to the top of Groups C and D.
14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to catch the eyes with his performances in the Plate Group. He recently scored a record-breaking 36-ball century that has established Bihar as the most probable favorites for promotion from the Plate Group.
All the action will take place across venues in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Jaipur for the final day of 2025. Only the top two from each Elite group are guaranteed a quarter-final berth with teams like Punjab and Saurashtra under pressure to win games.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Points Table After Round 3
Group A
|Sl No
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|3
|3
|0
|12
|1.017
|2
|Karnataka
|3
|3
|0
|12
|0.37
|3
|Jharkhand
|3
|2
|1
|8
|1.268
|4
|Tripura
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.044
|5
|Kerala
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0.594
|6
|Tamil Nadu
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0.495
|7
|Rajasthan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.587
|8
|Puducherry
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.297
Group B
|Sl. No.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3
|3
|0
|12
|2.433
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3
|2
|1
|8
|1.423
|3
|Vidarbha
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.634
|4
|Baroda
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.198
|5
|Bengal
|3
|2
|1
|8
|-0.357
|6
|Assam
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-1
|7
|Hyderabad
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.202
|8
|Chandigarh
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.207
Group C
|Sl. No.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai
|3
|3
|0
|12
|2.427
|2
|Goa
|3
|3
|0
|12
|0.697
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.627
|4
|Punjab
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.573
|5
|Maharashtra
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0.922
|6
|Uttarakhand
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-0.891
|7
|Chhattisgrah
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.541
|8
|Sikkim
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.876
Group D
|Sl. No.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Delhi
|3
|3
|0
|12
|0.644
|2
|Odisha
|3
|2
|1
|8
|1.144
|3
|Railways
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.61
|4
|Haryana
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.373
|5
|Guajarat
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0.315
|6
|Saurashtra
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-0.508
|7
|Andhra Pradesh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-0.547
|8
|Services
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.145
Plate Group
|Sl. No.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Bihar
|3
|3
|0
|12
|3.716
|2
|Nagaland
|3
|2
|1
|8
|1.686
|3
|Manipur
|3
|2
|1
|8
|0.087
|4
|Meghalaya
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-0.576
|5
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-2.606
|6
|Mizoram
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.94
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Only the matches between Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule
GROUP A
Kerala vs Rajasthan: 9:00AM (IST), Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad
Karnataka vs Puducherry - 9:00 AM IST - ADSA Railways Ground, Ahmedabad
Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura - 9:00 AM IST - Narendra Modi Stadium B, Ahmedabad
GROUP B
Bengal vs J&K - 9:00 AM IST - Sanosara Ground A, Rajkot
Assam vs Uttar Pradesh - 9:00 AM IST - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Chandigarh vs Vidarbha - 9:00 AM IST - Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot
Baroda vs Hyderabad - 9:00 AM IST - Sanosara Ground B, Rajkot
GROUP C
Goa vs Mumbai - 9:00 AM IST - Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim - 9:00 AM IST - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand - 9:00 AM IST - Anantam Ground, Jaipur
Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab - 9:00 AM IST - KL Saini Ground, Jaipur
GROUP D
Gujarat vs Railways - 9:00 AM IST - KSCA Ground 2, Alur
Haryana vs Services - 9:00 AM IST - KSCA Ground, Alur
Delhi vs Odisha - 9:00 AM IST - KSCA Ground 3, Alur
Andhra vs Saurashtra - 9:00 AM IST - CoE Ground 2, Bengaluru
PLATE GROUP
Manipur vs Mizoram - 9:00 AM IST - JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
Bihar vs Nagaland - 9:00 AM IST - JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi
Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya - 9:00 AM IST - Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi