Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Get the full preview, live streaming and schedule of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
From left, Delhi's Nitish Rana with captain Rishabh Pant and teammates Simarjeet Singh celebrates a dismissal during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition enters round 6

  • The Plate final will see Bihar taking on Manipur

  • Check the full preview

As the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 approaches Round 6, the domestic one-day competition is heating up with several teams locked in pivotal battles for quarter-final spots.

The tournament, featuring 38 teams split across Elite and Plate groups, has already seen dominant performances and surprising upsets alike since its December 24 start. Known as India’s premier List A event, the Vijay Hazare Trophy provides vital opportunities for emerging talent to stake a claim for higher honours while letting seasoned campaigners fine-tune their 50-over game ahead of bigger assignments.

Round 5 produced its share of action and shake-ups. The first five rounds have been very exciting and thrilling, the same can be expected from the sixth round as well. Players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will be gracing the field tomorrow by playing for their respective teams.

Few teams have already confirmed their place in the quarterfinals but there are some teams who are hanging on the edge of qualifying stage.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Points Table After Round 5

Group A

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Karnataka5500200.81
2Madhya Pradesh5410160.606
3Jharkhand5320120.695
4Kerala5320120.56
5Tripura52308−0.413
6Tamil Nadu514040.064
7Rajasthan51404−0.932
8Puducherry51404−1.503

Group B

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Uttar Pradesh5500201.862
2Vidarbha5410161.392
3Bengal5410161.202
4Baroda5320120.071
5Jammu & Kashmir52308−0.323
6Hyderabad51404−0.325
7Assam51404−1.076
8Chandigarh50500−2.536

Group C

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Punjab5410161.855
2Mumbai5410161.293
3Maharashtra5320121.636
4Goa532012−0.029
5Chhattisgarh523080.098
6Himachal Pradesh523080.062
7Uttarakhand52308−0.963
8Sikkim50500−3.994

Group D

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Delhi5410160.803
2Haryana5410160.46
3Odisha5320120.975
4Railways5320120.298
5Saurashtra5320120.16
6Gujarat523080.178
7Andhra Pradesh51404−0.648
8Services50500−2.349

Plate Group

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Bihar (Qualified)5500203.067
2Manipur (Qualified)5410160.564
3Nagaland5320121.007
4Meghalaya523080.107
5Arunachal Pradesh51404−2.646
6Mizoram50500−2.019

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

Only the matches between Kerala vs Pondicherry and Bengal vs Hyderabad will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule

Group A

Jharkhand vs Madhya Pradesh at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Rajasthan at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Kerala vs Pondicherry at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

Group B

Assam vs Chandigarh at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Bengal vs Hyderabad at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Group C

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra at Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Goa vs Punjab at KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur

Sikkim vs Uttarakhand at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Group D

Andhra Pradesh vs Haryana at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Delhi vs Railways at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Saurashtra vs Services at Three Ovals KSCA Stadium, Alur

Gujarat vs Odisha at BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru

Plate Group

Bihar vs Manipur, Final at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

