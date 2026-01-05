Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition enters round 6
The Plate final will see Bihar taking on Manipur
Check the full preview
As the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 approaches Round 6, the domestic one-day competition is heating up with several teams locked in pivotal battles for quarter-final spots.
The tournament, featuring 38 teams split across Elite and Plate groups, has already seen dominant performances and surprising upsets alike since its December 24 start. Known as India’s premier List A event, the Vijay Hazare Trophy provides vital opportunities for emerging talent to stake a claim for higher honours while letting seasoned campaigners fine-tune their 50-over game ahead of bigger assignments.
Round 5 produced its share of action and shake-ups. The first five rounds have been very exciting and thrilling, the same can be expected from the sixth round as well. Players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will be gracing the field tomorrow by playing for their respective teams.
Few teams have already confirmed their place in the quarterfinals but there are some teams who are hanging on the edge of qualifying stage.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Points Table After Round 5
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Karnataka
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|0.81
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|0.606
|3
|Jharkhand
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.695
|4
|Kerala
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.56
|5
|Tripura
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|−0.413
|6
|Tamil Nadu
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0.064
|7
|Rajasthan
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−0.932
|8
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−1.503
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|1.862
|2
|Vidarbha
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.392
|3
|Bengal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.202
|4
|Baroda
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.071
|5
|Jammu & Kashmir
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|−0.323
|6
|Hyderabad
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−0.325
|7
|Assam
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−1.076
|8
|Chandigarh
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|−2.536
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Punjab
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.855
|2
|Mumbai
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.293
|3
|Maharashtra
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|1.636
|4
|Goa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|−0.029
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0.098
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0.062
|7
|Uttarakhand
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|−0.963
|8
|Sikkim
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|−3.994
Group D
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Delhi
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|0.803
|2
|Haryana
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|0.46
|3
|Odisha
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.975
|4
|Railways
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.298
|5
|Saurashtra
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.16
|6
|Gujarat
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0.178
|7
|Andhra Pradesh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−0.648
|8
|Services
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|−2.349
Plate Group
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Bihar (Qualified)
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|3.067
|2
|Manipur (Qualified)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|0.564
|3
|Nagaland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|1.007
|4
|Meghalaya
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0.107
|5
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−2.646
|6
|Mizoram
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|−2.019
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Only the matches between Kerala vs Pondicherry and Bengal vs Hyderabad will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule
Group A
Jharkhand vs Madhya Pradesh at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad
Karnataka vs Rajasthan at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad
Tamil Nadu vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad
Kerala vs Pondicherry at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
Group B
Assam vs Chandigarh at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot
Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot
Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot
Bengal vs Hyderabad at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Group C
Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra at Anantam Ground, Jaipur
Goa vs Punjab at KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur
Sikkim vs Uttarakhand at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Group D
Andhra Pradesh vs Haryana at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur
Delhi vs Railways at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur
Saurashtra vs Services at Three Ovals KSCA Stadium, Alur
Gujarat vs Odisha at BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru
Plate Group
Bihar vs Manipur, Final at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi