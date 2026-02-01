Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Catch the scores and key updates from India's premier domestic cricket red-ball tournament, which is being played at multiple venues across the country

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4 Updates
Kunal Chandela in action in Ranji Trophy @BCCIdomestic
Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 7 matches on Sunday, 1 February, across multiple venues. Day 3 saw Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, and Jammu and Kashmir take big steps towards securing quarter-final spots, while Bengal and Mumbai are already through to the knockouts. Vidarbha are closing in on victory, needing 110 more runs to seal the win, while Punjab will aim to build on their advantage after finishing Day 3 with a 112-run lead. Stay tuned for all the latest live updates from around the grounds.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: JHK Need 249 For Victory

Jharkhand require 249 for victory as their openers Shikhar Mohan and Sharandeep Singh give their side a good start, adding 22 runs in seven overs. Jharkhand have a full day to chase down the score and make their case for the knockout qualification.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: K'taka Vs Punjab Delayed

The start of Karnataka vs Punjab, day 4 has been delayed due to wet conditions on the ground from the overnight rain.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Matches Underway

Three matches are already underway -

  • Odisha 206/8, 263 vs Jharkhand 263 - Leads by 225 runs

  • Gujarat 66/3, 352 vs Tripura 427 - Trails by 9 runs 

  • Nagaland 140/6, 366 vs Andhra - Trails by 26 runs

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: IND Beat NZ In 5th T20I

Elsewhere on the national front, Indian team defeated New Zealand by 46 runs in the fifth and final T20I, to take the five-match series 4-1. The T20 WC holders, rode on Ishan Kishan's brilliant century, to post a mammoth 271 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis could only muster 225.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Ruturaj Gaikwad Failed To Impress

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Scores At Stumps On Day 3

Bengal beat Haryana by 188 runs

Saurashtra beat Chandigarh by an innings and 46 runs

Madhya Pradesh beat Maharashtra by 133 runs

Odisha 202/8, 282 vs Jharkhand 263, leads by 221 runs

Gujarat 53/2, 352 vs Tripura 427, trails by 22 runs

Nagaland 85/4, 366 vs Andhra 536/9, trails by 85 runs

Tamil Nadu 411/7 vs Baroda 375, leads by 36 runs

Assam 224/6, 140 vs Uttarakhand 460/7, trails by 86 runs

Chhattisgarh 100/2, 283 vs Hyderabad 631, trails by 248 runs

Delhi 206/4, 221 vs Mumbai 317, leads by 110 runs

Goa 18/0, 355 vs Kerala 526/9 d, trails by 153 runs

Pondicherry 51/2, 349 vs Rajasthan, needs 121 to win

Vidarbha 91/4, 237 vs Uttar Pradesh, needs 110 to win

Himachal Pradesh 26/2, 168 vs J&K 771, trails by 577 runs

Railways 69/1, 212 vs Services, needs 229 runs to win

Punjab 117/3, 309 vs Karnataka 316, leads by 112 runs

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Good Morning!

Hello, we are back with our Ranji Trophy live blog. Stay tuned for live updates and follow all the action from across the grounds throughout the day.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus