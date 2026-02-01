Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

Kunal Chandela in action in Ranji Trophy @BCCIdomestic

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 7 matches on Sunday, 1 February, across multiple venues. Day 3 saw Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, and Jammu and Kashmir take big steps towards securing quarter-final spots, while Bengal and Mumbai are already through to the knockouts. Vidarbha are closing in on victory, needing 110 more runs to seal the win, while Punjab will aim to build on their advantage after finishing Day 3 with a 112-run lead. Stay tuned for all the latest live updates from around the grounds.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Feb 2026, 10:32:15 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: JHK Need 249 For Victory Jharkhand require 249 for victory as their openers Shikhar Mohan and Sharandeep Singh give their side a good start, adding 22 runs in seven overs. Jharkhand have a full day to chase down the score and make their case for the knockout qualification.

1 Feb 2026, 09:55:23 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: K'taka Vs Punjab Delayed The start of Karnataka vs Punjab, day 4 has been delayed due to wet conditions on the ground from the overnight rain.

1 Feb 2026, 09:18:22 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Matches Underway Three matches are already underway - Odisha 206/8, 263 vs Jharkhand 263 - Leads by 225 runs

Gujarat 66/3, 352 vs Tripura 427 - Trails by 9 runs

Nagaland 140/6, 366 vs Andhra - Trails by 26 runs

1 Feb 2026, 08:43:11 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: IND Beat NZ In 5th T20I Elsewhere on the national front, Indian team defeated New Zealand by 46 runs in the fifth and final T20I, to take the five-match series 4-1. The T20 WC holders, rode on Ishan Kishan's brilliant century, to post a mammoth 271 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis could only muster 225.

1 Feb 2026, 08:43:11 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Ruturaj Gaikwad Failed To Impress 🚨GOLDEN DUCK FOR RUTURAJ GAIKWAD ON HIS BIRTHDAY. 🚨



- Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed 0(19) against MP in Ranji Trophy Match. 🤯



- Ruturaj in Ranji Trophy.⭐

66(111), 46(69), 0(19)pic.twitter.com/MfLhvqQ5yQ — Sam (@Cricsam01) January 31, 2026

1 Feb 2026, 07:43:13 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Scores At Stumps On Day 3 Bengal beat Haryana by 188 runs Saurashtra beat Chandigarh by an innings and 46 runs Madhya Pradesh beat Maharashtra by 133 runs Odisha 202/8, 282 vs Jharkhand 263, leads by 221 runs Gujarat 53/2, 352 vs Tripura 427, trails by 22 runs Nagaland 85/4, 366 vs Andhra 536/9, trails by 85 runs Tamil Nadu 411/7 vs Baroda 375, leads by 36 runs Assam 224/6, 140 vs Uttarakhand 460/7, trails by 86 runs Chhattisgarh 100/2, 283 vs Hyderabad 631, trails by 248 runs Delhi 206/4, 221 vs Mumbai 317, leads by 110 runs Goa 18/0, 355 vs Kerala 526/9 d, trails by 153 runs Pondicherry 51/2, 349 vs Rajasthan, needs 121 to win Vidarbha 91/4, 237 vs Uttar Pradesh, needs 110 to win Himachal Pradesh 26/2, 168 vs J&K 771, trails by 577 runs Railways 69/1, 212 vs Services, needs 229 runs to win Punjab 117/3, 309 vs Karnataka 316, leads by 112 runs