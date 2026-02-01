Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: JHK Need 249 For Victory
Jharkhand require 249 for victory as their openers Shikhar Mohan and Sharandeep Singh give their side a good start, adding 22 runs in seven overs. Jharkhand have a full day to chase down the score and make their case for the knockout qualification.
Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: K'taka Vs Punjab Delayed
The start of Karnataka vs Punjab, day 4 has been delayed due to wet conditions on the ground from the overnight rain.
Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Matches Underway
Three matches are already underway -
Odisha 206/8, 263 vs Jharkhand 263 - Leads by 225 runs
Gujarat 66/3, 352 vs Tripura 427 - Trails by 9 runs
Nagaland 140/6, 366 vs Andhra - Trails by 26 runs
Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: IND Beat NZ In 5th T20I
Elsewhere on the national front, Indian team defeated New Zealand by 46 runs in the fifth and final T20I, to take the five-match series 4-1. The T20 WC holders, rode on Ishan Kishan's brilliant century, to post a mammoth 271 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis could only muster 225.
Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Scores At Stumps On Day 3
Bengal beat Haryana by 188 runs
Saurashtra beat Chandigarh by an innings and 46 runs
Madhya Pradesh beat Maharashtra by 133 runs
Odisha 202/8, 282 vs Jharkhand 263, leads by 221 runs
Gujarat 53/2, 352 vs Tripura 427, trails by 22 runs
Nagaland 85/4, 366 vs Andhra 536/9, trails by 85 runs
Tamil Nadu 411/7 vs Baroda 375, leads by 36 runs
Assam 224/6, 140 vs Uttarakhand 460/7, trails by 86 runs
Chhattisgarh 100/2, 283 vs Hyderabad 631, trails by 248 runs
Delhi 206/4, 221 vs Mumbai 317, leads by 110 runs
Goa 18/0, 355 vs Kerala 526/9 d, trails by 153 runs
Pondicherry 51/2, 349 vs Rajasthan, needs 121 to win
Vidarbha 91/4, 237 vs Uttar Pradesh, needs 110 to win
Himachal Pradesh 26/2, 168 vs J&K 771, trails by 577 runs
Railways 69/1, 212 vs Services, needs 229 runs to win
Punjab 117/3, 309 vs Karnataka 316, leads by 112 runs
Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Good Morning!
Hello, we are back with our Ranji Trophy live blog. Stay tuned for live updates and follow all the action from across the grounds throughout the day.