Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
Carlos Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final
Alcaraz is leading the head-to-head against Medvedev 6-2
The match will be played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California
In a battle of rivals, Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz will clash with Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California on March 14, Saturday. This match is their third encounter in the California desert in four years, following Alcaraz’s dominant victories in the 2023 and 2024 finals.
The Spaniard enters the contest with a commanding 6-2 head-to-head lead and a perfect 16-0 start to his 2026 season, having already captured titles in Melbourne and Doha. He reached this stage after a clinical 6-3, 6-4 victory over Cameron Norrie, showcasing a tactical maturity that has made him look nearly unassailable this fortnight.
Daniil Medvedev arrives at the semi-finals in equally impressive form, leading the ATP Tour with 17 wins this year after a recent title run in Dubai. The Russian has yet to drop a set in Indian Wells, most recently ending Jack Draper’s reign as defending champion with a resilient 6-1, 7-5 performance.
Medvedev has historically struggled with the gritty, slower-bouncing conditions of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which Alcaraz has exploited by using explosive power to push the Russian back before deploying signature drop shots.
However, reports from the grounds suggest that the 2026 court surface is playing noticeably faster than in previous years, a factor that significantly aids Medvedev’s flat, skidding groundstrokes and his improved first-serve efficiency.
Alcaraz’s greatest strength is his all-court creativity, which allows him to disrupt Medvedev’s preferred baseline rhythm. To counter this, Medvedev has been standing slightly closer to the baseline throughout the tournament to better anticipate Alcaraz’s change of pace.
While Medvedev remains an elite defensive wall, his vulnerability appears when he is forced to move forward or defend against high-velocity variety. Conversely, Alcaraz must avoid over-complicating points, a tendency he has acknowledged, to maintain his efficiency against a rejuvenated Medvedev who is eager to snap a four-match losing streak in their head-to-head series.
Alcaraz remains the heavy favorite due to his flawless season and historical success in these specific desert conditions. However, the faster court speed and Medvedev's newfound aggression suggest that the Russian has his best chance yet to derail the Spaniard's perfect run.
The winner will advance to face either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final, setting the stage for a potential classic at the start of the 2026 season.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, Indian Wells Open 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
Where will be the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final be played?
The venue for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev semi-final is the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.
Where to watch he Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev semi-final will be live streamed on the FanCode mobile app and the website.