Matteo Arnaldi Vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, French Open 2026 Semi-Final: Clash Of Italians—Who Reigns Supreme on Clay?

Matteo Arnaldi Vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Arnaldi's Road To Semi-Final
Matteo Arnaldi’s journey to the 2026 French Open semi-final has been a display of remarkable endurance and tenacity. His campaign began with a hard-fought four-set victory over Tallon Griekspoor, setting the tone for a tournament defined by long, grueling battles. In the second round, he secured a significant win against Stefanos Tsitsipas, prevailing in four sets to knock the 2021 finalist out of the competition.
His path became even more challenging in the third round against Raphael Collignon. In a marathon five-set encounter, Arnaldi showcased his mental resilience, ultimately emerging victorious in a deciding tiebreak, 6-4, 6-7(5), 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(4). The intensity only increased in the fourth round, where he outlasted Frances Tiafoe in another draining five-set match on Court Suzanne Lenglen. This victory, described by Arnaldi as the best match of his career, moved him into the quarter-finals having already spent a tournament-high 17 hours and 42 minutes on the court.
Arnaldi reached the semi-finals by defeating his compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals. Though the match ended prematurely when Berrettini was forced to retire, Arnaldi was already in command, having established a lead of 7-5, 5-2. Having battled through physical exhaustion and high-pressure situations, Arnaldi now enters his maiden Grand Slam semi-final as one of the most battle-tested players in the draw.