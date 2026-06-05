Matteo Arnaldi Vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, French Open 2026 Semi-Final: Clash Of Italians—Who Reigns Supreme on Clay?

Italy's Matteo Arnaldi reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the French Open. AP Photo

Matteo Arnaldi Vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score Updates, French Open 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to the Arnaldi vs Cobolli all-Italian semi-final clash at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 05, Friday. Cobolli, the 10th seed, enters as the clear favorite. Having firmly established himself within the top 15, his aggressive baseline firepower and momentum—built on a career-best run—make him a formidable opponent. Conversely, 104th-ranked Arnaldi is the tournament’s ultimate underdog. His path to the final four has been defined by extreme physical resilience, battling through grueling five-set marathons before receiving a reprieve via Matteo Berrettini’s quarter-final retirement. While Arnaldi’s grit is unquestionable, the tactical and power disparity favors Cobolli. The head-to-head record is tied at 1–1 at the tour level, but Cobolli’s consistent form this season positions him to dictate the rallies. Expect a high-intensity battle as both men fight for the greatest opportunity of their careers in the heart of Paris. Follow play-by-play updates of the Arnaldi vs Cobolli match with us.

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5 Jun 2026, 09:45:48 pm IST Matteo Arnaldi Vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Arnaldi's Road To Semi-Final Matteo Arnaldi’s journey to the 2026 French Open semi-final has been a display of remarkable endurance and tenacity. His campaign began with a hard-fought four-set victory over Tallon Griekspoor, setting the tone for a tournament defined by long, grueling battles. In the second round, he secured a significant win against Stefanos Tsitsipas, prevailing in four sets to knock the 2021 finalist out of the competition. His path became even more challenging in the third round against Raphael Collignon. In a marathon five-set encounter, Arnaldi showcased his mental resilience, ultimately emerging victorious in a deciding tiebreak, 6-4, 6-7(5), 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(4). The intensity only increased in the fourth round, where he outlasted Frances Tiafoe in another draining five-set match on Court Suzanne Lenglen. This victory, described by Arnaldi as the best match of his career, moved him into the quarter-finals having already spent a tournament-high 17 hours and 42 minutes on the court. Arnaldi reached the semi-finals by defeating his compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals. Though the match ended prematurely when Berrettini was forced to retire, Arnaldi was already in command, having established a lead of 7-5, 5-2. Having battled through physical exhaustion and high-pressure situations, Arnaldi now enters his maiden Grand Slam semi-final as one of the most battle-tested players in the draw.