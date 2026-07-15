England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Scaloni Aware Of Test His Backline Will Face

Tensions between England manager Thomas Tuchel and midfielder Jude Bellingham flared following the team's 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the quarterfinals, creating a moment of public friction ahead of their high-stakes semifinal against Argentina. The disagreement began when Tuchel openly criticized his side's performance in a post-match interview, describing it as "sloppy" and lacking sufficient technical quality despite the win. Bellingham, who scored twice in the match, pushed back on these comments, suggesting that Tuchel may not fully grasp the physical demands of playing in such grueling conditions against elite opposition and emphasizing that results should sometimes be valued over aesthetic perfection. While this exchange fueled media speculation regarding a potential dressing room rift, Tuchel has since sought to downplay the controversy, denying any lasting friction and asserting that his relationship with Bellingham remains strong, describing them both as highly competitive individuals who share the same ultimate goal as the squad prepares for their historic showdown in Atlanta.