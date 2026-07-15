England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Scaloni Aware Of Test His Backline Will Face

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Published at:

England Vs Argentina LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane's England will cross swords with Lionel Messi's Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. Check real-time updates of the ENG vs ARG match at the Atlanta Stadium

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, reacts after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Switzerland in Kansas City Jeff Roberson/AP Photo
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the football world turns its eyes to Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) as England's "Three Lions" battle Argentina's "La Albiceleste" in the much-anticipated semifinal. With England looking to reach their first final in six decades under Thomas Tuchel, they hold a slight edge in recent predictive models. Conversely, Lionel Scaloni's reigning champions must lean on their characteristic grit, having navigated consecutive extra-time thrillers to reach this stage. This storied meeting between the two nations sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the prolific scoring form of England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham against the enduring genius of Argentina's Lionel Messi and the intimidating presence of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Meanwhile, Spain await the winner in the final, meaning every tactical shift and set-piece in Atlanta will instantly heighten the stakes of this historic rivalry. Follow ENG vs ARG live updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: End Of Messi's Goal Streak

Lionel Messi’s remarkable nine-match World Cup scoring streak—the longest such run in the tournament's history—came to an end during Argentina’s quarter-final victory against Switzerland. Despite failing to find the net himself, the 39-year-old captain remained instrumental in the 3-1 extra-time win, providing the pinpoint corner kick that set up Alexis Mac Allister’s opening goal. That assist marked a historic milestone, as Messi became the player with the most assists in World Cup history with 10. While he was unable to add to his tally of eight goals in the 2026 tournament, his creative influence helped guide the defending champions into a highly anticipated semi-final clash against England.

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Albiceleste Riding On Resilience

Argentina’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals has been defined by remarkable resilience, with the defending champions navigating three consecutive, high-stakes knockout victories. Their journey began in the Round of 32 with a dramatic 3-2 extra-time win over Cabo Verde, followed by a tense 3-2 comeback victory against Egypt in the Round of 16. The team’s penchant for tightly contested matches continued in the quarter-finals, where they once again required extra time to overcome Switzerland 3-1. This consistent ability to battle through narrow, demanding encounters—often requiring late-game heroics—has underscored Argentina’s composure and determination as they aim to defend their title.

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Tuchel And Bellingham Face Frictions

Tensions between England manager Thomas Tuchel and midfielder Jude Bellingham flared following the team's 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the quarterfinals, creating a moment of public friction ahead of their high-stakes semifinal against Argentina. The disagreement began when Tuchel openly criticized his side's performance in a post-match interview, describing it as "sloppy" and lacking sufficient technical quality despite the win. Bellingham, who scored twice in the match, pushed back on these comments, suggesting that Tuchel may not fully grasp the physical demands of playing in such grueling conditions against elite opposition and emphasizing that results should sometimes be valued over aesthetic perfection. While this exchange fueled media speculation regarding a potential dressing room rift, Tuchel has since sought to downplay the controversy, denying any lasting friction and asserting that his relationship with Bellingham remains strong, describing them both as highly competitive individuals who share the same ultimate goal as the squad prepares for their historic showdown in Atlanta.

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Security Tightens At Atlanta

Atlanta Police announced that public safety plans have been strengthened for the high-profile fixture, with officers stationed across key locations before and after the match.

Fans eager to know more about the security protocols can find them here.

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane At Venue 

England's Harry Kane (9) walks on the pitch before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta
England's Harry Kane (9) walks on the pitch before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta Erik S. Lesser/AP Photo

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlanta Stadium Offers Air-Conditioned Environment

Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) provides a fully climate-controlled environment, ensuring players and spectators remain comfortable regardless of the sweltering Georgia summer heat and humidity. By keeping its signature retractable roof closed, the facility engages a powerful high-efficiency HVAC system that maintains a consistent internal temperature of approximately 72°F (22°C). This setup not only shields the interior from extreme weather and potential thunderstorms but also preserves the quality of the natural grass pitch, which requires these cooler, stable conditions to remain in peak condition throughout the tournament.

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Focused In Training

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, participates in a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, participates in a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta Erik S. Lesser/AP Photo

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Stats

England and Argentina have met 16 times in International football with The Three Lions having a slight edge over the Argentinians winning 6, the White and Blues winning 5 and 5 matches ended in a draw.

This marks their 17th meeting in International football and it's also the first time that Lionel Messi would be facing England in International football.

Know more stats about the England vs Argentina rivalry here.

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The weather remains a significant topic of discussion during this World Cup, as there were concerns about additional storms in Miami on Saturday for England's quarter-final match against Norway. This comes just days after the start of their thrilling last-16 victory over Mexico was postponed by an hour due to storms in Mexico City.

Fans can know the weather forecast for the England vs Argentina match here.

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: History

England have enjoyed a slight edge over Argentina in their international rivalry winning six of their 14 matches, while drawing six and losing just two.

However, one of Argentina's victories came in a knockout match where they prevailed on penalties after draw.

Know their history of the England vs Argentina football rivalry here.

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™

Stage: Semi-finals

Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM ET (12:30 AM IST on July 16)

Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, Georgia

Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

England Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as England and Argentina face-off in the Semi-final match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Atlanta Stadium.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories