India Vs Tajikistan Live Streaming, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India face Tajikistan in a two-match international friendly series, with the first game on June 5 and the second on June 9
Both matches will kick off at 8:30 PM IST as part of India’s June international window
The games will be streamed live on the Football TV | Tajikistan YouTube channel, with no TV broadcast available in India
India’s men’s football team open their June international window with a two-match friendly series against Tajikistan, with the first match set for June 5 at the TALCO Arena in Tursunzoda.
The second fixture is scheduled for June 9 at the Hisor Central Stadium, with both matches kicking off at 8:30 PM IST.
The Blue Tigers arrive on the back of a poor Unity Cup campaign, where they suffered consecutive defeats against Jamaica (0-2) and Zimbabwe (0-1). Those results have pushed India down to 137th in the FIFA rankings, leaving them with plenty to prove against a higher-ranked Tajikistan side.
Head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 22-member squad for the two matches but will be without Ryan Williams, who has been ruled out due to injury sustained during the Unity Cup.
He has been replaced by Parthib Gogoi. Senior players such as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan are expected to anchor the team, while Lallianzuala Chhangte is likely to spearhead the attack.
There is also a notable absence of Mohun Bagan SG players, with the club not releasing footballers for fixtures outside the official FIFA international window. Edmund Lalrindika, fresh from an ISL title win with East Bengal, adds another attacking option to the squad.
Tajikistan enter the series in strong form after beating India 2-1 at the CAFA Nations Cup last year. They have since remained unbeaten, topping their AFC Asian Cup qualifying group with wins over Maldives and Timor-Leste, along with draws against Iran and the Philippines.
Overall, Tajikistan hold the edge in the head-to-head record, with three wins compared to India’s two, while one match has ended in a draw.
India Squad Vs Tajikistan 2026
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer, Nikhil Barla
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong, Macarton Nickson
Forwards: Parthib Gogoi, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh
Head Coach: Khalid Jamil
India Vs Tajikistan, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs Tajikistan, FIFA International Friendly 2026?
Tajikistan vs India will be played at the TALCO Arena in Tursunzoda on Friday, June 5 at 8:30 pm (IST).
Where to watch India vs Tajikistan, FIFA International Friendly 2026?
The India vs Tajikistan 2026 international friendlies will be streamed live on the Football TV | Tajikistan YouTube channel. The matches will not be broadcast live on any television network in India.