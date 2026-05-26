India To Play Two Friendlies Against Tajikistan During June FIFA Window

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After completing their Unity Cup engagements in London, India will leave for Tajikistan on May 31. Both friendly matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium

India To Play Two Friendlies Against Tajikistan During June FIFA Window
Indian players train in London ahead of their Unity Cup 2026 match against Jamaica. Photo: AIFF
Summary of this article

  • India to play friendlies against Tajikistan on June 5 and 9 in Hisor

  • Blue Tigers currently in London to participate in Unity Cup 2026

  • India to leave for Tajikistan from London on May 31

The Indian men's national team will play two friendly matches against Tajikistan on June 5 and 9 in Hisor, Tajikistan, during the FIFA international match window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers are currently in London to participate in the Unity Cup 2026, where they will face Jamaica in the semi-final on Wednesday, followed by a match against Nigeria or Zimbabwe in either the third-place play-off or final on Saturday.

India will leave for Tajikistan from London on May 31. Both matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium.

Just eight months ago, the Blue Tigers won the bronze medal in the CAFA Nations Cup at the same venue. En route to the podium finish on their debut appearance in the Central Asian regional tournament, India defeated Tajikistan 2-1, which was also Khalid Jamil's first match in charge of the Blue Tigers.

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