India To Play Two Friendlies Against Tajikistan During June FIFA Window

India to play friendlies against Tajikistan on June 5 and 9 in Hisor
Blue Tigers currently in London to participate in Unity Cup 2026
India to leave for Tajikistan from London on May 31
The Indian men's national team will play two friendly matches against Tajikistan on June 5 and 9 in Hisor, Tajikistan, during the FIFA international match window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.
The Blue Tigers are currently in London to participate in the Unity Cup 2026, where they will face Jamaica in the semi-final on Wednesday, followed by a match against Nigeria or Zimbabwe in either the third-place play-off or final on Saturday.
India will leave for Tajikistan from London on May 31. Both matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium.
Just eight months ago, the Blue Tigers won the bronze medal in the CAFA Nations Cup at the same venue. En route to the podium finish on their debut appearance in the Central Asian regional tournament, India defeated Tajikistan 2-1, which was also Khalid Jamil's first match in charge of the Blue Tigers.