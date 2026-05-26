Nigeria Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, Unity Cup 2026: Super Eagles Face Warriors In Semifinal At The Valley

Nigeria footballers celebrating after scoring a goal. NGSuperEagles/X

Nigeria Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Football Score, Unity Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the NIG vs ZIM Unity Cup 2026 semi-final at the Valley stadium in London on May 26, Tuesday. This match serves as a compelling rematch for both sides, who previously locked horns during the 2026 World Cup qualifying cycle in encounters that ended in hard-fought draws. Nigeria enters the tournament as the heavy favorite, boasting a strong 2026 record with four wins from their last six outings. While key stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are absent, coach Éric Chelle retains a talented core featuring captain Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon. Conversely, Zimbabwe arrives in London with renewed confidence, riding the momentum of back-to-back victories against Botswana and Zambia. Interim coach Kaitano Tembo will look to his experienced leaders, Marvelous Nakamba and Marshall Munetsi, to guide a youthful squad capable of causing an upset. With a place in Saturday’s final against either India or Jamaica on the line, both teams are poised to leave everything on the pitch in this tactical battle to break their recent streak of stalemates.

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