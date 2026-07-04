Argentina Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Roberto Pico Lopes Under Scanner As Challenge For Albiceleste

Argentina Vs Cape Verde LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi to be in action against Vozinha in knockout clash. Check real-time updates of the ARG vs CPV Round of 32 match at Miami Stadium

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the Round of 32 delivers a captivating David-versus-Goliath narrative as defending champions Argentina’s "La Albiceleste" prepare to face the tournament's ultimate underdog, Cape Verde's "Blue Sharks," at the iconic Miami Stadium. Having swept their group with a perfect record, Lionel Scaloni’s side enter this knockout clash as overwhelming favorites, anchored by the evergreen brilliance of captain Lionel Messi, who has already netted six goals in three appearances. Conversely, the fairytale journey of the debutants from Africa continues; after defying all odds to hold heavyweights like Spain and Uruguay to stalemates, the Blue Sharks arrive in Miami with the defensive discipline of coach Bubista and the composure of goalkeeper Vozinha as their primary weapons. This historic first-ever meeting between the two nations promises a gripping tactical clash, pitting Argentina’s star-studded, relentless attacking machine against the resilient, grit-and-determination approach that has defined Cape Verde’s record-breaking run. With a spot in the Round of 16 hanging in the balance, the world watches to see if Messi can continue his quest to defend the throne or if the Blue Sharks have one final, monumental surprise left in their Cinderella campaign. Follow ARG vs CPV match live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jul 2026, 02:05:26 am IST Argentina Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

4 Jul 2026, 01:59:44 am IST Argentina Vs Cape Verde LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Round of 32 Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EDT (3:30 AM IST on July 4) Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA Referee: Drew Fischer