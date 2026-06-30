Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Early Tensions Rise As Saibari, Van Hecke Clash Off The Ball

Netherlands' Cody Gakpo applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch after being substituted during the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and the Netherlands in Kansas City, Missouri.

Netherlands' Cody Gakpo applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch after being substituted during the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and the Netherlands in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Ed Zurga

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the "Oranje" of the Netherlands are set for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against the "Atlas Lions" of Morocco at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico. With the Netherlands finishing top of Group F after an impressive unbeaten campaign, Ronald Koeman’s side arrives in Monterrey brimming with confidence following their clinical attacking displays. Conversely, Nabil Ouahbi’s resilient Morocco side, having navigated a challenging group stage, are eager to build upon their historic success at the 2022 tournament. This blockbuster encounter pits the creative flair of the Dutch stars like Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville against the tactical discipline and defensive steel of Achraf Hakimi and his Moroccan teammates. As two of the tournament's most in-form sides collide for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals, every touch and tactical adjustment promises to rewrite the future of this competition. Follow NED vs MAR live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jun 2026, 06:52:49 am IST Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 20' NED 0-0 MAR Morocco create the first real scare! The Atlas Lions carve open the Netherlands defence as Hakimi whips in a dangerous cross from the right, and El Aynaoui gets the crucial touch at the near post. But Verbruggen is alert and pulls off a superb reaction save to deny the forward and keep the scores level. The loose ball falls kindly for Morocco again, but the follow-up effort from distance sails high over the bar. A warning shot from the Atlas Lions as they continue to look threatening in attack.

30 Jun 2026, 06:41:14 am IST Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' NED 0-0 MAR A bit of early drama here! A clash away from the ball brings referee Wilton Sampaio straight into the action as tensions flare between Ismaël Saibari and Jan Paul van Hecke. The Morocco forward appeared to catch the defender on the head with an accidental kick while battling for position, leaving Van Hecke furious. The pair exchange some heated words, but after the referee steps in, both players escape without a booking.

30 Jun 2026, 06:40:09 am IST Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Game On! And we are underway! Netherlands get the Round of 32 battle against Morocco started as the knockout stage action kicks off. The Dutch will be looking to set the tone early, while the Atlas Lions will be ready to stand firm and make this a tough contest from the very first whistle.

30 Jun 2026, 06:38:13 am IST Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs Netherlands 🇳🇱 XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Aké, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Summerville, Brobbey



Morocco 🇲🇦 XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, Ounahi; Brahim Díaz, El Khannouss, Saibari #NEDMAR #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/gD6rZ8pOet — Football24/7 (@foet247europa) June 30, 2026

30 Jun 2026, 06:09:22 am IST Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info Fans in India can catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Brazil and Japan live on Unite8 Sports 1 and 2 in both SD and HD formats. The match will also be available for live streaming on ZEE5 with a subscription.