Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Early Tensions Rise As Saibari, Van Hecke Clash Off The Ball

Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 20' NED 0-0 MAR
Morocco create the first real scare! The Atlas Lions carve open the Netherlands defence as Hakimi whips in a dangerous cross from the right, and El Aynaoui gets the crucial touch at the near post. But Verbruggen is alert and pulls off a superb reaction save to deny the forward and keep the scores level.
The loose ball falls kindly for Morocco again, but the follow-up effort from distance sails high over the bar. A warning shot from the Atlas Lions as they continue to look threatening in attack.
Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' NED 0-0 MAR
A bit of early drama here! A clash away from the ball brings referee Wilton Sampaio straight into the action as tensions flare between Ismaël Saibari and Jan Paul van Hecke.
The Morocco forward appeared to catch the defender on the head with an accidental kick while battling for position, leaving Van Hecke furious. The pair exchange some heated words, but after the referee steps in, both players escape without a booking.
Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Game On!
And we are underway! Netherlands get the Round of 32 battle against Morocco started as the knockout stage action kicks off. The Dutch will be looking to set the tone early, while the Atlas Lions will be ready to stand firm and make this a tough contest from the very first whistle.
Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs
Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
Fans in India can catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Brazil and Japan live on Unite8 Sports 1 and 2 in both SD and HD formats. The match will also be available for live streaming on ZEE5 with a subscription.
Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Netherlands and Morocco face-off in the Round of 32 match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Estadio Monterrey.