Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Early Tensions Rise As Saibari, Van Hecke Clash Off The Ball

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the NED Vs MAR FIFA World Cup round of 32 match at the Estadio Monterrey

Netherlands vs Tunisia World Cup Soccer highlights-Cody Gakpo
Netherlands' Cody Gakpo applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch after being substituted during the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and the Netherlands in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Ed Zurga
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the "Oranje" of the Netherlands are set for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against the "Atlas Lions" of Morocco at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico. With the Netherlands finishing top of Group F after an impressive unbeaten campaign, Ronald Koeman’s side arrives in Monterrey brimming with confidence following their clinical attacking displays. Conversely, Nabil Ouahbi’s resilient Morocco side, having navigated a challenging group stage, are eager to build upon their historic success at the 2022 tournament. This blockbuster encounter pits the creative flair of the Dutch stars like Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville against the tactical discipline and defensive steel of Achraf Hakimi and his Moroccan teammates. As two of the tournament's most in-form sides collide for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals, every touch and tactical adjustment promises to rewrite the future of this competition. Follow NED vs MAR live updates with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 20' NED 0-0 MAR

Morocco create the first real scare! The Atlas Lions carve open the Netherlands defence as Hakimi whips in a dangerous cross from the right, and El Aynaoui gets the crucial touch at the near post. But Verbruggen is alert and pulls off a superb reaction save to deny the forward and keep the scores level.

The loose ball falls kindly for Morocco again, but the follow-up effort from distance sails high over the bar. A warning shot from the Atlas Lions as they continue to look threatening in attack.

Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' NED 0-0 MAR

A bit of early drama here! A clash away from the ball brings referee Wilton Sampaio straight into the action as tensions flare between Ismaël Saibari and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Morocco forward appeared to catch the defender on the head with an accidental kick while battling for position, leaving Van Hecke furious. The pair exchange some heated words, but after the referee steps in, both players escape without a booking.

Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Game On!

And we are underway! Netherlands get the Round of 32 battle against Morocco started as the knockout stage action kicks off. The Dutch will be looking to set the tone early, while the Atlas Lions will be ready to stand firm and make this a tough contest from the very first whistle.

Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs

Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

Fans in India can catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Brazil and Japan live on Unite8 Sports 1 and 2 in both SD and HD formats. The match will also be available for live streaming on ZEE5 with a subscription.

Netherlands Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Netherlands and Morocco face-off in the Round of 32 match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Estadio Monterrey.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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