An American Thriller On No. 2 Court: See How Anisimova Survived Kenin's Spirited Comeback

Amanda Anisimova Vs Sofia Kenin Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Anisimova overcame Kenin 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3) to survive a major scare on Thursday. The sixth-seeded Anisimova entered the all-American showdown on No. 2 Court as the heavy favourite against world No. 103 Kenin. After comfortably taking the opening set, the 2025 finalist faced a fierce comeback. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, seized a 3-1 lead in the decider before Anisimova's unexpected weapon, service, saved the day. In a surprising turn for a self-proclaimed average server, Anisimova fired a staggering 20 aces against none from her 27-year-old rival during the 125-minute-long match, including nine in the third set. Next up, the 24-year-old from New Jersey faces 26th seed Madison Keys in another all-American clash for a spot in the last 16. Keys overwhelmed Briton Katie Swan 6-1, 6-4 in their second-round clash. See the best photos from the Anisimova vs Kenin tennis match here:

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Amanda Anisimova Vs Sofia Kenin wimbledon tennis highlights-
Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates her victory against Sofia Kenin of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova Vs Sofia Kenin wimbledon tennis highlights-
Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates her victory against Sofia Kenin of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova Vs Sofia Kenin wimbledon photos
Amanda Anisimova of the United States returns the ball to Sofia Kenin of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Sofia Kenin wimbledon 2026
Sofia Kenin of the United States celebrates winning a point against Amanda Anisimova of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova wimbledon 2026
Amanda Anisimova of the United States gets up after falling down during a point against Sofia Kenin of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova Vs Sofia Kenin wimbledon 2026
Amanda Anisimova of the United States returns the ball to Sofia Kenin of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Sofia Kenin wimbledon tennis highlights
Sofia Kenin of the United States returns the ball to Amanda Anisimova of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova wimbledon tennis
Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts after losing a point against Sofia Kenin of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Amanda Anisimova Vs Sofia Kenin wimbledon
Sofia Kenin of the United States returns the ball to Amanda Anisimova of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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