An American Thriller On No. 2 Court: See How Anisimova Survived Kenin's Spirited Comeback
Amanda Anisimova Vs Sofia Kenin Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Anisimova overcame Kenin 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3) to survive a major scare on Thursday. The sixth-seeded Anisimova entered the all-American showdown on No. 2 Court as the heavy favourite against world No. 103 Kenin. After comfortably taking the opening set, the 2025 finalist faced a fierce comeback. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, seized a 3-1 lead in the decider before Anisimova's unexpected weapon, service, saved the day. In a surprising turn for a self-proclaimed average server, Anisimova fired a staggering 20 aces against none from her 27-year-old rival during the 125-minute-long match, including nine in the third set. Next up, the 24-year-old from New Jersey faces 26th seed Madison Keys in another all-American clash for a spot in the last 16. Keys overwhelmed Briton Katie Swan 6-1, 6-4 in their second-round clash. See the best photos from the Anisimova vs Kenin tennis match here:
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