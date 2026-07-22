Ukraine's Military Reshuffle: Syrskyi Out, Drapatyi In As Protests Rock Kyiv Amid Wartime

Zelensky said he had decided that Drapatyi will become the new Commander-in-Chief, alongside Yevhenii Khmara and Pavlo Palisa, to reconfigure the General Staff. "It is a fact that Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered results for Ukraine in the defense of Kyiv, the Kharkiv offensive, and the Kursk operation. We have come a long way, Ukraine's defense continues, and every warrior must be treated with dignity. I am grateful to Oleksandr Syrskyi and to every one of our warriors for Ukraine's strong positions on the front," Zelensky said in his address.