Ukraine's Military Reshuffle: Syrskyi Out, Drapatyi In As Protests Rock Kyiv Amid Wartime

Zelensky sacks top army commander Syrskyi, appoints Drapatyi as new Chief
Protests erupted over dismissal of defence minister Fedorov, architect of drone strategy
Syrskyi led Kyiv defence and Kharkiv offensive but faced criticism over Donbas setbacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, replacing him with Mykhailo Drapatyi, according to a statement from the President's Office, following days of public protests and a broader political reshuffle.
Zelensky said he had decided that Drapatyi will become the new Commander-in-Chief, alongside Yevhenii Khmara and Pavlo Palisa, to reconfigure the General Staff. "It is a fact that Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered results for Ukraine in the defense of Kyiv, the Kharkiv offensive, and the Kursk operation. We have come a long way, Ukraine's defense continues, and every warrior must be treated with dignity. I am grateful to Oleksandr Syrskyi and to every one of our warriors for Ukraine's strong positions on the front," Zelensky said in his address.
The announcement comes amid a period of political turmoil in Ukraine, following rare wartime protests over the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, the architect of Ukraine's drone warfare strategy. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa last week, carrying signs reading "Fedorov is a hero" and "Don't shoot our army," expressing concern that replacing one of the country's most recognisable wartime ministers could disrupt military reforms.
The demonstrations marked some of the rare public protests seen in Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion began, highlighting unease over the removal of a minister closely associated with the country's military modernisation.
Syrskyi's Record And New Challenges
Syrskyi, who had served as Commander-in-Chief since February 2024, was credited with leading Ukraine's successful defense of Kyiv, the Kharkiv offensive, and the Kursk operation. However, his tenure also faced criticism over battlefield setbacks, particularly in the eastern Donbas region where Russian forces have made incremental gains.
Zelensky said his decision to replace Syrskyi was part of a broader modernization of the army's command structure. "All priorities and the course for modernizing the Army's command structure have been analyzed," he said in his address.
Zelensky also announced that he had offered Mykhailo Fedorov a "worthy leadership position" that would allow him to bring together the country's technological capabilities and ensure their continued development. "We all want the same thing: to defeat the enemy and create the conditions – on the front line and through pressure on Russia – that would allow us to force Russia into peace," Zelensky said.
New leadership And Political Context
The dismissal of Syrskyi follows the appointment of Sergii Koretskyi as Ukraine's new Prime Minister last week, according to an Outlook India report. Koretskyi, a veteran oil and gas executive who led state-owned energy giant Naftogaz, brings more than two decades of experience in the energy sector to the role.
His appointment came as Ukraine continues to protect its energy infrastructure from Russian strikes while maintaining economic stability. Koretskyi previously led Ukraine's largest oil producer, Ukrnafta, and refinery operator Ukrtatnafta, overseeing a turnaround that boosted production and restored profitability, according to his Naftogaz profile.
The leadership changes come as Ukraine faces sustained military pressure from Russia. On the day of Fedorov's dismissal, Russia launched another missile barrage targeting Kyiv and Odesa, underscoring the continued intensity of the war despite more than four years of fighting.
Zelensky said his discussions with commanders had focused on priorities including maximizing protection of Ukraine's skies against Russian strikes and providing a real vision for the mobilization process. "Ukraine must emerge from this situation stronger, and it will be harder for Russia," he said.