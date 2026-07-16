Russia Launches Fresh Missile Barrage On Kyiv, Odesa

Russia Says It Hit Military Targets

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday it had hit military and industrial facilities in Kyiv involved in the production and storage of medium- and long-range drones, as well as infrastructure at ports in Odesa and Pivdennyi used to receive, store and handle military cargoes and fuel supplies, according to Reuters. A maritime vessel and a high-speed boat belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces were also struck while en route to ports in the Odesa region, the Russian defence ministry said.