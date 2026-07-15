EU's Von der Leyen Pledges Stronger Air Defences for Ukraine During Kyiv Visit

Ukrainian officials said at least eight civilians were killed and eleven wounded in Russian aerial attacks on Wednesday, as per AP. Three people died and seven were wounded when Russian forces dropped glide bombs on infrastructure in the northern Sumy region, according to regional military administration head Oleh Hryhorov. A further three were killed in a strike on Odesa, while drone attacks in the Chernihiv region killed two more people and seriously wounded an eighteen-year-old. Russia's defence ministry said its air defences overnight intercepted 93 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions and over Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.