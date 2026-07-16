Pakistan Urges US and Iran to End Hostilities, Resume Peace Talks

Pakistan urges US-Iran dialogue as the Islamabad MoU faces renewed strain.
Fresh US-Iran strikes threaten Strait of Hormuz stability and global energy markets.
Pakistan calls for resuming technical talks to preserve the interim peace agreement.
Pakistan on Thursday urged the US and Iran to end hostilities and return to negotiations, India Today reported. Fresh military strikes between the two sides threaten their interim peace arrangement and further unsettle the region.
The appeal came as the latest exchanges raised uncertainty over the interim agreement reached last month to open the way for a permanent settlement. Pakistan said there was no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace and stability.
Addressing the weekly media briefing on 16 July 2026, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi acknowledged the difficulties facing the interim peace deal.
"Pakistan reiterates its call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that would further undermine peace and stability," Andrabi said.
The Islamabad MoU Stalls
Andrabi said the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed last month, had led to the start of technical-level talks aimed at reaching a permanent peace agreement within 60 days. However, the peace process stalled when both nations resumed military strikes last week.
The latest round of attacks came after the US expanded its military strikes on Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.
"Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance. We hope all parties will remain committed to the path of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving their outstanding issues," Andrabi said.
He reiterated Islamabad's position that there was no alternative to sustained engagement, dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of lasting peace, stability and progress.
Economic and Maritime Fallout
The spokesperson also stressed the need to ensure continued safety, security and free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
"Many countries, particularly those in the Global South, are being adversely affected by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," Andrabi said.
As tensions between the US and Iran continued, global oil prices began to rise, causing concern in Pakistan, a major oil importer. The renewed strikes and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz have compounded regional and economic uncertainty.
Andrabi said the Islamabad MoU remained a lasting framework to foster peace, mutual respect and shared prosperity. Pakistan's message remains that the interim framework should be preserved, the violence must stop and technical-level talks should resume.